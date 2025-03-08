Hasto Kristiyanto’s Corruption Trial Set for Next Week

Jakarta. The high-profile corruption scandal involving Hasto Kristiyanto, Secretary-General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), has reached a new phase as prosecutors announced that his trial will begin next week.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confirmed on Friday that the opening court hearing is scheduled for March 14 at the Central Jakarta District Court. This marks a significant development in an investigation that began in early 2020.

Hasto is accused of bribing a senior election official to secure a House of Representatives seat for Harun Masiku, a fellow PDI-P executive, following the 2019 elections. Harun has been on the run for five years since being named a KPK suspect.

A team of 12 prosecutors will present the indictment against Hasto during the trial.

"KPK prosecutors have officially registered the case with the Central Jakarta District Court, and the trial date has been set," said KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto in Jakarta.

Hasto’s defense team initially opposed the court filing, arguing that his pre-trial motion challenging the charges is still ongoing. However, the formal trial schedule renders the motion invalid, meaning Hasto can no longer pursue his legal challenge to dismiss the charges.

