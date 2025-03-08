Hasto Kristiyanto’s Corruption Trial Set for Next Week

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
March 8, 2025 | 6:56 am
SHARE
Hasto Kristiyanto, secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), is shown to the press after being arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)
Hasto Kristiyanto, secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), is shown to the press after being arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Jakarta. The high-profile corruption scandal involving Hasto Kristiyanto, Secretary-General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), has reached a new phase as prosecutors announced that his trial will begin next week.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confirmed on Friday that the opening court hearing is scheduled for March 14 at the Central Jakarta District Court. This marks a significant development in an investigation that began in early 2020.

Hasto is accused of bribing a senior election official to secure a House of Representatives seat for Harun Masiku, a fellow PDI-P executive, following the 2019 elections. Harun has been on the run for five years since being named a KPK suspect.

A team of 12 prosecutors will present the indictment against Hasto during the trial.

Advertisement

"KPK prosecutors have officially registered the case with the Central Jakarta District Court, and the trial date has been set," said KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto in Jakarta.

Hasto’s defense team initially opposed the court filing, arguing that his pre-trial motion challenging the charges is still ongoing. However, the formal trial schedule renders the motion invalid, meaning Hasto can no longer pursue his legal challenge to dismiss the charges.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesian Team Departs for All England Tournament as Putri Seeks Exciting Debut
News 2 hours ago

Indonesian Team Departs for All England Tournament as Putri Seeks Exciting Debut

 The Indonesian squad will be without Anthony Ginting, who reached an all-Indonesian final against Jonatan Christie last year.
Hasto Kristiyanto’s Corruption Trial Set for Next Week
News 2 hours ago

Hasto Kristiyanto’s Corruption Trial Set for Next Week

 Hasto’s defense team initially opposed the court filing, arguing that his pre-trial motion challenging the charges is still ongoing.
House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar Named Corruption Suspect
News 3 hours ago

House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar Named Corruption Suspect

 KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto said seven people have been implicated in the scandal, though none have been detained so far.
Trump Wrote to Khamenei about Iran's Nuclear Program and Expects Results 'Very Soon'
News 3 hours ago

Trump Wrote to Khamenei about Iran's Nuclear Program and Expects Results 'Very Soon'

 “We have a situation with Iran that, something’s going to happen very soon," Trump said.
Trump Postpones Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for One Month
News 11 hours ago

Trump Postpones Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for One Month

 Trump postpones 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month, citing economic concerns, as trade tensions and market uncertainty grow.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Says It Can Stand on Its Own Without USAID Donations
1
Indonesia Says It Can Stand on Its Own Without USAID Donations
2
Prabowo Gathers Indonesian Tycoons for Talks on Danantara
3
Indonesia Talks Trump's Immigration Crackdown with US as One Citizen Gets Deported
4
Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong Indicted in $35 Million Sugar Import Case
5
Ahmad Dhani Proposes Football Naturalization Through Arranged Marriages
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED