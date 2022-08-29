Health Minister Budi Sadikin Tests Positive for Covid

Jakarta. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating.

Budi, who has received the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid, said he developed mild symptoms of the disease and will continue to work remotely.

“Everybody can get Covid-19 or transmit the disease to others. It’s our responsibility to cut the cycle of transmission by conducting swab tests and immediately self-isolating when the result comes back positive,” Budi said in a statement.

The confirmation puts him among 2,871 new Covid-19 cases nationwide recorded in the past 24 hours.

Southeast Asia’s biggest country still has around 44,500 active Covid cases as of Monday although the daily number has been declining in the past week.

Indonesia has recorded a total of 6.3 million Covid-19 cases and 157,521 deaths since the pandemic began.