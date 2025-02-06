Health Ministry Has to Cut $1.2 Billion After Prabowo Orders Budget Trims

Jakarta. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin recently said that his ministry had to cut Rp 19 trillion (around $1.2 billion) this year after President Prabowo Subianto instructed massive state budget cuts across the government.

The Health Ministry gets to spend Rp 105.7 trillion this year. Recently, Prabowo ordered budget trims worth Rp 306.7 trillion across the central and regional governments to reallocate the money to fund his flagship free meal program. Budi said his ministry had already tried sorting the budget plan for the 2025 fiscal year following Prabowo’s instruction.

“We are reprioritizing the budget that could be cut. We have already identified the areas [that we can cut],” Budi told state news agency Antara shortly after meeting with Indonesian lawmakers in Jakarta on Wednesday.



Budi said that talks were underway to make sure that the ministry could use the remaining money to ensure good healthcare delivery. The minister revealed that the budget cuts would also still need Prabowo’s approval.

According to media reports, Budi had previously said that his ministry had already tried to get rid of non-essential spendings, including businesses and ceremonial activities. He has also told senior officials at the Health Ministry to fly economy. Budi also claimed that he did not mind using low-cost airlines like Citilink for his business trips.

