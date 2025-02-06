Health Ministry Has to Cut $1.2 Billion After Prabowo Orders Budget Trims

Antara
February 6, 2025 | 11:43 am
SHARE
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin attends a hearing at the House of Representatives in Jakarta on July 2, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin attends a hearing at the House of Representatives in Jakarta on July 2, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin recently said that his ministry had to cut Rp 19 trillion (around $1.2 billion) this year after President Prabowo Subianto instructed massive state budget cuts across the government.

The Health Ministry gets to spend Rp 105.7 trillion this year. Recently, Prabowo ordered budget trims worth Rp 306.7 trillion across the central and regional governments to reallocate the money to fund his flagship free meal program. Budi said his ministry had already tried sorting the budget plan for the 2025 fiscal year following Prabowo’s instruction. 

“We are reprioritizing the budget that could be cut. We have already identified the areas [that we can cut],” Budi told state news agency Antara shortly after meeting with Indonesian lawmakers in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Read More: Prabowo Subianto’s Budget Cuts Lead to Suspension of Ministerial Scholarships

Budi said that talks were underway to make sure that the ministry could use the remaining money to ensure good healthcare delivery. The minister revealed that the budget cuts would also still need Prabowo’s approval. 

According to media reports, Budi had previously said that his ministry had already tried to get rid of non-essential spendings, including businesses and ceremonial activities. He has also told senior officials at the Health Ministry to fly economy. Budi also claimed that he did not mind using low-cost airlines like Citilink for his business trips.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Second Indonesian Worker Dies After Shooting by Malaysian Maritime Agency
News 2 hours ago

Second Indonesian Worker Dies After Shooting by Malaysian Maritime Agency

 The death toll from the shooting of Indonesian migrant workers by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) has risen to two.
Health Ministry Has to Cut $1.2 Billion After Prabowo Orders Budget Trims
News 2 hours ago

Health Ministry Has to Cut $1.2 Billion After Prabowo Orders Budget Trims

 The Health Ministry initially gets to spend Rp 105.7 trillion this year.
Argentina Joins US in Exiting WHO, Citing
News 3 hours ago

Argentina Joins US in Exiting WHO, Citing "Profound Differences"

 Argentina's president has ordered the country to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to "profound differences".
Indonesia's Rupiah Depreciates as Economic Growth Slows in 2024
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia's Rupiah Depreciates as Economic Growth Slows in 2024

 “Purchasing power is weakening, the middle class is shrinking, and sectoral productivity continues to decline,” Ibrahim Assuaibi said.
Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Grows 5.03% in 2024, Demonstrating Resilience
Business 4 hours ago

Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Grows 5.03% in 2024, Demonstrating Resilience

 Indonesia’s economy grew 5.03% in 2024, slightly below the 5.05% in 2023, showcasing resilience amid global challenges.
News Index

Most Popular

Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
1
Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
2
Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
3
What We Know About Danantara, Indonesia’s Second Sovereign Wealth Fund
4
GoTo Denies Merger Talks with Grab for the Second Time
5
Donors Welcome Germany Taking Over US Lead in Indonesia’s JETP Funding
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED