Health, Student Aid to Top Pramono Anung’s Agenda if He Wins

Jakarta. Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung is planning to make the province's health and student aid as his first order of business should he win the election.

It is the voting day for millions of Jakartans. They will pick the next Jakarta governor. Voters have three options: ex-cabinet secretary Pramono, former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil, and independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun.

Pramono, whose running mate is actor-turned-politician Rano Karno, is now hoping for the best outcome. He also told reporters that he would do his best if he won.

“In the first 100 days in office, I would fix the problems just like what I had previously promised when I met the people [during the campaign]. Particularly problems related to the Jakarta Smart Card [KJP] and the Jakarta Health Card, among others,” Pramono said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The KJP program allows Jakarta’s school-age children from low-income families to get financial assistance for their schooling. The Jakarta Health Card enables underprivileged families to access healthcare.

Pramono admitted that he was surprised by the “massive support from public figures”. He added: “Their support has become a new energy that motivates me to continue to move forward.”

He also encouraged all Jakartans to use their voting rights wisely.

“I hope Jakartans will cast their votes on this day. Choose whoever they feel is capable to build Jakarta as they hope for and meet the people’s needs over the next five years,” Pramono said.

