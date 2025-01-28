Heavy Floods Hit Jakarta, Causing Delays Near Soekarno Hatta Airport

Jakarta. Several areas in Jakarta were inundated on Tuesday evening following heavy rainfall, raising concerns ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations. Key locations, including the vicinity of the National Monument (Monas) and access roads to Terminal 2 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, were reportedly flooded.

The Instagram account @jakartainformasi reported traffic gridlocks near Terminal 2, with access restricted to buses due to the high water levels.

In West Jakarta, rainfall caused water levels to rise to 40–50 centimeters in Tanjung Duren Raya, Grogol Petamburan. Cars moved slowly, while many motorcycles stalled while attempting to navigate the floods. Local residents attributed the situation to heavy rainfall exacerbated by poor drainage and the area’s low-lying road contours.

Flooding was also reported in North Jakarta’s Kelapa Gading and Central Jakarta’s Cempaka Putih and Cikini areas. In Kelapa Gading, roads near a major shopping mall were submerged.

In North Jakarta, six main roads were affected, with water levels ranging from 10 to 30 centimeters, according to the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD). Impacted areas included Jalan Pluit Dalam (25 cm), Jalan Mangga in Tugu Utara (30 cm), and Jalan Boulevard Utara in Kelapa Gading (10 cm).

BPBD Jakarta upgraded the Sunter Hulu monitoring post’s status from Alert Level 3 (Caution) to Alert Level 2 (Standby) as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. The agency deployed personnel to drain water, optimize water flow, and coordinate with other agencies to address the flooding swiftly.

“The floodwaters are expected to recede quickly,” said BPBD Jakarta spokesperson Mohamad Yohan, urging residents to remain vigilant and report emergencies through the 24/7 hotline at 112.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Bogor caused a significant rise in the Ciliwung River's water level, heightening the risk of additional flooding in Jakarta. At Katulampa Dam, water levels reached 120 centimeters, corresponding to Alert Level 3, by 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Katulampa Dam officer Andi Sudirman reported that approximately 188,000 liters of water per second were flowing toward Jakarta, potentially impacting areas along the Ciliwung River early Wednesday morning. “Water from Bogor to Jakarta typically takes 10 to 12 hours to arrive, but larger volumes could shorten this time,” Andi explained.

Residents in flood-prone areas, particularly along the Ciliwung Riverbanks, have been advised to stay alert and prepare for potential flooding as water levels continue to rise.



