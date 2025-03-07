Heavy Rains Trigger Floods in Sukabumi

Sukabumi. Heavy rain poured over the Sukabumi area in West Java on Thursday, causing floods in several neighborhoods.

One of the affected areas was the Pratama Indah Residence housing complex, Bojong Village, Cikembar Subdistrict, Sukabumi. Hundreds of homes have been submerged since the evening, forcing 116 families to evacuate to safer places.

The Sukabumi flood was caused by the overflow of the Cibojong River due to the heavy rainfall. Several videos circulating on social media show the panic of residents as water quickly entered their homes. In some areas, the water level reached the rooftops of the houses.

One of the flood victims, Ade Lukman, said the water began to rise after the Ramadan evening prayers. "At first, the water was still low, but because the rain was so heavy, the water from the river continued to rise and flooded houses," he said.

A joint team from the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the military, the police, and volunteers were deployed to evacuate residents, especially women and children, using rubber boats. Some flood victims were evacuated to unaffected residents' homes, while others sought refuge in the Bojong Village Office in Cikembar.

The affected area is known to be about 3 hectares. As of now, officials are still assessing the material losses and ensuring that the needs of the evacuees are met.

Local government and various related parties continue to coordinate efforts to handle the Sukabumi flood disaster. The public is urged to remain alert as the potential for heavy rainfall continues in Sukabumi and surrounding areas.

