Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani

Muhammad Awaludin, Antara
June 24, 2025 | 11:41 am
Search and rescue team attempts to save a Brazilian hiker who falls into a 500-meter ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok, Monday, June 23, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/M. Awaluddin)
Search and rescue team attempts to save a Brazilian hiker who falls into a 500-meter ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok, Monday, June 23, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/M. Awaluddin)

Lombok. Indonesian authorities have deployed three helicopters to evacuate a 27-year-old Brazilian woman, identified as JDSP, who fell into a deep ravine while trekking Mount Rinjani in West Nusa Tenggara on Friday, June 20.

West Nusa Tenggara Governor Lalu Muhamad Iqbal said Tuesday that three helicopters with airlift and medical evacuation capabilities have been prepared for the high-risk rescue mission.

“One helicopter from the Indonesian Armed Forces and national search and rescue agency (Basarnas) is expected to arrive at Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport (BIZAM) around 2 p.m. local time today,” Iqbal said in a message to reporters in Mataram. A second medevac helicopter, arranged by the victim’s insurance provider, is already on standby at BIZAM, while a third helicopter owned by mining firm Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara is on standby in West Sumbawa.

Governor Iqbal emphasized the urgency of an air rescue due to hazardous weather conditions and the victim’s location, which lies roughly 500 meters down a steep ravine near the Cemara Tunggal trail, making a manual ground rescue extremely dangerous.

“All possible efforts will be made for a swift and safe evacuation,” he said.

Search efforts have been complicated by thick fog, rain, and challenging terrain. Despite these obstacles, a drone equipped with thermal imaging technology managed to locate the climber on Monday morning, according to Mataram SAR chief Muhammad Hariyadi.

“The drone picked up a heat signature matching the victim's last known location,” he said, adding that the victim appeared motionless.

The Brazilian tourist, identified by officials only as Juliana, was reported missing after slipping and falling during a climb at Cemara Tunggal, one of the more dangerous sections of the Rinjani route, on Friday morning, June 20.

The alert was raised at around 6:30 a.m. by a fellow climber. Responding quickly, the Mount Rinjani National Park Authority (TNGR), Basarnas, the military, police, and local volunteer porters launched a coordinated search.

Initial ground teams reached the suspected location by 11 a.m. on Friday but were unable to spot the victim due to dense fog. A rescue team member even rappelled 200 meters into the ravine using ropes but was forced to retreat without success.

Later that night, rescue workers attempted to lower a camera on a rope to confirm the victim's location, but visibility remained too poor. Saturday morning brought another drone deployment, but worsening weather again forced the team to suspend aerial monitoring.

The Cemara Tunggal trail, located at approximately 2,800 meters above sea level, is known for its rocky terrain and steep drops. It is considered especially dangerous during bad weather, particularly for inexperienced hikers.

Officials said Juliana was part of a group of international tourists trekking with the help of a local guide. According to the guide’s report, she slipped at a narrow section of the trail and lost her balance, plummeting into the ravine.

“Juliana was initially visible from the cliff after the fall, but we lost visual contact once the fog rolled in,” said Gede A. Mastika, Head of Search and Rescue for TNGR.

Despite locating the climber’s position via drone, thick fog, high winds, and the remote location have hampered any attempts at recovery. Authorities said the safety of rescuers remains a top priority.

“We’re doing everything in our power to bring her home safely, but we must proceed with caution given the extreme terrain,” said a Mataram SAR official.

Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
