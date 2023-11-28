Here Are Things Presidential Candidates Must Avoid Doing during Campaign Season
Jakarta. The General Election Commission (KPU) has released a set of guidelines outlining actions political candidates must avoid during their campaigns, as breaching these guidelines could result in sanctions.
The campaign period for presidential and vice-presidential candidates began on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 10, four days before voters cast their ballots.
The listed prohibitions for candidates and political parties are as follows:
- Placing campaign materials such as banners, posters, flags, placards, etc., in places of worship, hospitals, healthcare centers, educational institutions, government buildings, and state facilities.
- Challenging the national ideology of Pancasila, the preamble of the 1945 Constitution, and the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.
- Engaging in activities that endanger territorial integrity.
- Using racial, religious, or ethnic insults against opposing candidates.
- Inciting divisions within society.
- Disrupting public order.
- Threatening or employing violence against others.
- Damaging election materials belonging to opponents.
- Utilizing government facilities, places of worship, and/or educational institutions for political rallies.
- Using campaign materials of other candidates or political parties.
- Promising or providing payments to rally participants in the form of money or valuable items.
The KPU regulation also prohibits active police/military officers, civil servants, employees of state-owned enterprises, and village officials from participating in political rallies.
Sanctions for any violations could range from a warning or disqualification to criminal prosecution.Tags:
