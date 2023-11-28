Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Here Are Things Presidential Candidates Must Avoid Doing during Campaign Season

Maulida Fitriah
November 28, 2023 | 1:59 pm
Election officials carry the flags of 18 political parties contesting in the 2024 general elections during a ceremony along Jalan Imam Bonjol, Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
Jakarta. The General Election Commission (KPU) has released a set of guidelines outlining actions political candidates must avoid during their campaigns, as breaching these guidelines could result in sanctions.

The campaign period for presidential and vice-presidential candidates began on Tuesday and will last until Feb. 10, four days before voters cast their ballots.

The listed prohibitions for candidates and political parties are as follows:

  1. Placing campaign materials such as banners, posters, flags, placards, etc., in places of worship, hospitals, healthcare centers, educational institutions, government buildings, and state facilities.
  2. Challenging the national ideology of Pancasila, the preamble of the 1945 Constitution, and the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.
  3. Engaging in activities that endanger territorial integrity.
  4. Using racial, religious, or ethnic insults against opposing candidates.
  5. Inciting divisions within society.
  6. Disrupting public order.
  7. Threatening or employing violence against others.
  8. Damaging election materials belonging to opponents.
  9. Utilizing government facilities, places of worship, and/or educational institutions for political rallies.
  10. Using campaign materials of other candidates or political parties.
  11. Promising or providing payments to rally participants in the form of money or valuable items.

The KPU regulation also prohibits active police/military officers, civil servants, employees of state-owned enterprises, and village officials from participating in political rallies.

Sanctions for any violations could range from a warning or disqualification to criminal prosecution.

