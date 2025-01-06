Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s New Head Coach

Jakarta. Just moments after Indonesia revealed its shortlisted candidates for the national football team, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Patrick Kluivert will be appointed as the new head coach, replacing Shin Tae-yong, who was dismissed on Monday.

"Here we go. Patrick Kluivert will sign in as the new Indonesia national team head coach. A two-year contract plus an additional two-year option has been agreed. The official presentation will take place on January 12 in Indonesia. The goal is to reach World Cup qualification," Romano posted on its Instagram account @fabriziorom.

Fabrizio Romano is a well-known football journalist recognized for his reliable transfer news and exclusive updates on player moves and coaching changes. With a strong network of sources, he has earned a reputation for breaking news before it's officially announced. His phrase "Here We Go" confirms a deal is finalized and all parties are in agreement.

Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Chairman Erick Thohir confirmed that three candidates, including Kluivert and reportedly, fellow Dutch legend Louis van Gaal, had been interviewed for the role.

"We interviewed Patrick Kluivert and his proposed assistant staff," Thohir said. "We’re seeking a leader who can bring extra effort in communication, leadership, and tactical understanding."

Kluivert, known for his legendary playing career, was part of Ajax’s golden generation in the 1990s, scoring the winning goal in the 1995 UEFA Champions League final at just 18 years old. He spent six years at Barcelona, where he formed a successful partnership with Rivaldo, winning La Liga in 1999.

On the international stage, Kluivert earned 79 caps and scored 40 goals for the Netherlands between 1994 and 2004. He was the top scorer in Euro 2000 and played in three UEFA European Championships and the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Kluivert’s coaching career began as an assistant at AZ Alkmaar, before he managed the Curacao national team and served as an assistant coach for the Cameroon national team.

