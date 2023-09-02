Here’s the Schedule for the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

Jakarta. Indonesia is just a few days away from hosting the 43rd ASEAN Summit which will bring together leaders from the bloc’s member states and its dialogue partners.

The 43rd ASEAN Summit is scheduled to take place on September 5-7 in Jakarta. According to Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo will lead 12 meetings over the course of three days. He will also have at least 13 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

A tentative media advisory -- which was last updated on Aug. 31 -- shows that ASEAN leaders will land at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Monday.

Jokowi will then kick off the 43rd ASEAN Summit the following day at the Jakarta Convention Center.

The ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) –the summit’s flagship event– will start on Tuesday. The AIPF is set to zero in on sustainable financing, green infrastructure, digital transformation, and creative economy. The two-day AIPF will take place at Hotel Mulia Senayan.

On Wednesday, ASEAN will hold talks with its dialogue partners, namely China, South Korea, Japan, the US, and Canada, respectively. Wednesday’s agenda includes an ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit. The APT is an economic cooperation that encompasses the 10 ASEAN member states, Japan, China, and South Korea. Jokowi is expected to end the day by hosting a gala dinner with the world leaders.

Thursday is another packed day and begins with an ASEAN-India meeting. Followed by the 18th East Asia Summit. The Southeast Asian bloc will hold separate talks with Australia and the United Nations (UN) later that day.

Jokowi will then close the 43rd ASEAN Summit on Thursday evening. Indonesia will also hand over its ASEAN chairmanship to Laos at the closing ceremony.

