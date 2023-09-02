Saturday, September 2, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Here’s the Schedule for the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 1, 2023 | 11:07 pm
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspects the media center for the 43rd ASEAN Summit at Jakarta Convention Center on September 1, 2023. (Antara Photo/ASEAN Media Center/Zabur Karuru)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspects the media center for the 43rd ASEAN Summit at Jakarta Convention Center on September 1, 2023. (Antara Photo/ASEAN Media Center/Zabur Karuru)

Jakarta. Indonesia is just a few days away from hosting the 43rd ASEAN Summit which will bring together leaders from the bloc’s member states and its dialogue partners.

The 43rd ASEAN Summit is scheduled to take place on September 5-7 in Jakarta. According to Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo will lead 12 meetings over the course of three days. He will also have at least 13 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

A tentative media advisory -- which was last updated on Aug. 31 -- shows that ASEAN leaders will land at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Monday. 

Jokowi will then kick off the 43rd ASEAN Summit the following day at the Jakarta Convention Center. 

Advertisement

The ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) –the summit’s flagship event– will start on Tuesday. The AIPF is set to zero in on sustainable financing, green infrastructure, digital transformation, and creative economy. The two-day AIPF will take place at Hotel Mulia Senayan.

On Wednesday, ASEAN will hold talks with its dialogue partners, namely China, South Korea, Japan, the US, and Canada, respectively. Wednesday’s agenda includes an ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit. The APT is an economic cooperation that encompasses the 10 ASEAN member states, Japan, China, and South Korea. Jokowi is expected to end the day by hosting a gala dinner with the world leaders.

Thursday is another packed day and begins with an ASEAN-India meeting. Followed by the 18th East Asia Summit. The Southeast Asian bloc will hold separate talks with Australia and the United Nations (UN) later that day.

Jokowi will then close the 43rd ASEAN Summit on Thursday evening. Indonesia will also hand over its ASEAN chairmanship to Laos at the closing ceremony. 

Read More: ASEAN is One Happy Family with World’s Highest Growth: Jokowi

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Democratic Party Disavows Anies Baswedan's Coalition over Running Mate Dispute
News 3 hours ago

Democratic Party Disavows Anies Baswedan's Coalition over Running Mate Dispute

 Party founder SBY criticized Anies for being "dishonest" and admitted that supporting him in the first place had been a mistake.
Here’s the Schedule for the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
News 3 hours ago

Here’s the Schedule for the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

 The 43rd ASEAN Summit is scheduled to take place on September 5-7 in Jakarta.
Thailand's King Reduces Thaksin's 8-Year Prison Term to 1 Year
News 4 hours ago

Thailand's King Reduces Thaksin's 8-Year Prison Term to 1 Year

 Thaksin can apply for parole after serving one-third of his sentence, or four months.
PKB Leaves Prabowo for Anies
News 4 hours ago

PKB Leaves Prabowo for Anies

 The pairing of Muhaimin Iskandar and Anies Baswedan will be known as 'Amin,' a PKB executive said.
ASEAN is One Happy Family with World’s Highest Growth: Jokowi
Business 7 hours ago

ASEAN is One Happy Family with World’s Highest Growth: Jokowi

 ASEAN's economy is forecast to grow at 4.5 percent in 2024, according to Jokowi.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
1
PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
2
Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate
3
PKS Remains in Anies Baswedan Coalition Amid Fury in Democratic Party
4
Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Plans $800 Million Investment in Indonesian Chemical Plant
5
Agitated Democratic Party Publishes Anies’ Handwritten Request to Pair with Agus for 2024
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED