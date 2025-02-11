Higher Education Programs Unaffected by Budget Cut, Minister Claims

Chesa Andini Saputra
February 11, 2025 | 6:00 am
Higher Education Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro receives a visit by B-Universe Media Holdings' top brass Enggartiasto Lukita in his office in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
Higher Education Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro receives a visit by B-Universe Media Holdings' top brass Enggartiasto Lukita in his office in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto’s order on budget efficiency measures would not disrupt higher education programs, a minister said.

Prabowo has instructed his government to save Rp 306.7 trillion (around $18.8 billion) by making adjustments to their 2025 budget plans. Higher Education Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro recently responded to this measure.

“We won’t reduce the funds allocated for educational facilities or allowances. That is why we propose that our programs still run just like we have targeted, but in a more efficient manner,” Satryo said, shortly after meeting with B-Universe Media Holdings’ top brass in his office on Monday.

The Finance Ministry has proposed to cut the Higher Education Ministry’s budget by Rp 22.5 trillion. However, the number is still not yet final and even an early-stage proposal. At present, the ministry -- which is in charge of dealing with university matters -- has only identified that they can deduct Rp 2.5 trillion from their planned spending for the 2025 fiscal year.

“Our official calculations show that we are only able to cut Rp 2.5 trillion so far,” Satryo said.

He added: “But the House of Representatives says that Rp 22.5 trillion is only temporary and will only be valid until there is a new budget reconstruction by the government. But of course, we will make adjustments if there are changes [to the expected budget efficiency].”

Satryo told the press that the budget efficiency measures within his ministry would focus on spending less money on their operational costs (i.e. electricity bill) and business trips. His ministry would also cut back on office supplies by going digital. The ministry would also go on online meetings to save money that was originally meant for business trips.

“We already have [the online meeting platform] Zoom. Our pandemic experience has shown that [online meetings] are quite effective,” Satryo said, claiming that his ministry would still be able to work effectively to develop the country’s human capital.

