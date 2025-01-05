Historic, Budget-Heavy Free Meal Program to Launch Monday

Jakarta. Indonesia will officially launch its first nationwide free meal program on Monday, aimed at providing nutritious meals to school-aged children, expectant mothers, breastfeeding mothers, and toddlers. The initiative, introduced by President Prabowo Subianto, is a historic step toward combating malnutrition and fostering healthier generations.

The ambitious program is projected to cost Rp 71 trillion ($4.4 billion) in its inaugural year, which will serve as a trial phase before the program expands to its full capacity next year.

The first phase will cover 26 out of 38 provinces, spanning from Aceh to Papua. West Java, the country’s most populous province, will host the largest number of Nutritious Food Service Units, with 54 in total, followed by East Java (37) and Central Java (30).

Dadan Hindayana, head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), explained that the program’s initial trial will run until March, targeting 3 million beneficiaries. This number will double between April and June, with the government aiming to expand coverage to 17 million recipients by the end of 2025.

The budget for each meal is set at Rp 10,000 per person -- less than a dollar -- underscoring the program’s focus on providing affordable yet nutritious meals.

Feeding School Program in Action

The program, known as the Nutritious Meal Program (Program Makanan Bergizi), is designed not only to alleviate malnutrition but also to encourage school attendance and improve academic performance. Similar initiatives in other countries have demonstrated that free meal programs can boost students’ concentration and overall well-being.

The large-scale operation to prepare, cook, and distribute meals will involve the Indonesian military, leveraging its extensive network of command posts in every regency and city.

For instance, the Military District Command in Karawang, West Java, has established a public kitchen capable of supplying 3,000 meals daily for students. The kitchen employs 51 local residents, providing both nutritious food for beneficiaries and economic opportunities for the community, said Lieutenant Colonel Dede Hermawan, commander of the Karawang Military District Command.

Indonesia's free meal program is part of a broader effort to tackle malnutrition and food insecurity, which disproportionately affect rural and underprivileged areas. According to the Ministry of Health, approximately 24.4 percent of Indonesian children under five are stunted -- a condition linked to chronic malnutrition.

This initiative complements other government programs, such as fortified rice distribution and nutritional supplements for expectant mothers and toddlers, aiming to address nutritional gaps at the household level.

