HMPV Not a Threat, Outbreak Reports Exaggerated: Health Ministry

Antara
January 6, 2025 | 5:02 pm
SHARE
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin greets reporters upon arriving at the residence of President-elect Prabowo Subianto in Kertanegara, South Jakarta, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Prabowo has summoned several figures believed to be potential candidates for ministerial and state agency positions in the upcoming administration.(ANTARA FOTO/Aprillio Akbar)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin greets reporters upon arriving at the residence of President-elect Prabowo Subianto in Kertanegara, South Jakarta, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Prabowo has summoned several figures believed to be potential candidates for ministerial and state agency positions in the upcoming administration.(ANTARA FOTO/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. The Health Ministry has confirmed that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has long been present in Indonesia and is not a deadly virus. However, the public is encouraged to maintain good health by following preventive measures such as getting adequate rest and practicing proper hygiene.

“HMPV has been in Indonesia for a long time. If tested, many people might be exposed without realizing it, especially if they are coughing,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday.

Budi explained that HMPV, first identified in 2001, has spread globally without causing major outbreaks. He dismissed reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China, labeling them as false.

“The claim that HMPV cases spiked drastically in China in 2024 is untrue. Both the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO) have stated that this is a hoax,” he said.

According to Budi, the virus currently spreading in China is H1N1, a common flu virus, not HMPV. Data shows HMPV ranks third in prevalence in China.

“In countries with four seasons, like China, flu cases (H1N1) naturally increase during winter,” Budi said.

He said that while anyone can catch the flu, a strong immune system can overcome the virus. To boost immunity, Budi recommends regular exercise, sufficient rest, and practicing good hygiene during colds or coughs.

“Follow the health protocol: maintain distance, wash hands, and wear a mask,” he added.

HMPV, a seasonal virus discovered in the Netherlands in 2001, typically affects the respiratory system. It causes symptoms resembling the common cold, such as cough, runny nose, fever, and sore throat, lasting 2-5 days. Vulnerable groups include children under 14, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, who face higher risks of severe complications like pneumonia.

Earlier reports suggested a rise in HMPV cases in China, but authorities have refuted these claims. China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed increases in cases of HMPV, influenza, rhinovirus, and mycoplasma pneumonia during winter. However, the severity of the outbreak has been exaggerated in some social media posts.

According to Kan Biao, a representative of China’s CDC, a likely rise in flu cases among children and warned of persistent norovirus infections, causing vomiting and diarrhea, in the coming months.

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

HMPV Not a Threat, Outbreak Reports Exaggerated: Health Ministry
News 18 minutes ago

HMPV Not a Threat, Outbreak Reports Exaggerated: Health Ministry

 The Health Ministry confirms Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been in Indonesia for years and is not deadly.
Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025
Business 46 minutes ago

Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025

 Indonesia and the EU have been negotiating the CEPA trade pact since 2016.
Indonesia's 2024 Budget Ends with Rp 507 Trillion Deficit
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's 2024 Budget Ends with Rp 507 Trillion Deficit

 Sri Mulyani praised the figure as "impressive," noting that it significantly outperformed earlier government projections.
Indonesia Sets $294.5 Billion Export Target for 2025
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Sets $294.5 Billion Export Target for 2025

 Trade Minister Budi Santoso says that the government will gradually increase the export target to accomodate Prabowo's 8-percent dream.
Afghans Arrive in Philippines to Complete Visa Processing for Resettlement in US
News 3 hours ago

Afghans Arrive in Philippines to Complete Visa Processing for Resettlement in US

 The Afghan nationals seeking resettlement primarily worked for the US government in Afghanistan.
News Index

Most Popular

Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
1
Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
2
Bandung Police Arrest Three Teenagers for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Singaporean Tourist
3
Residents Warned as Mount Merapi Erupts with 17 Lava Flows
4
Historic, Budget-Heavy Free Meal Program to Launch Monday
5
Malaysia Turns Away 2 Boats with Nearly 300 Rohingya Refugees
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED