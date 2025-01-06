HMPV Not a Threat, Outbreak Reports Exaggerated: Health Ministry

Jakarta. The Health Ministry has confirmed that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has long been present in Indonesia and is not a deadly virus. However, the public is encouraged to maintain good health by following preventive measures such as getting adequate rest and practicing proper hygiene.

“HMPV has been in Indonesia for a long time. If tested, many people might be exposed without realizing it, especially if they are coughing,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday.

Budi explained that HMPV, first identified in 2001, has spread globally without causing major outbreaks. He dismissed reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China, labeling them as false.

“The claim that HMPV cases spiked drastically in China in 2024 is untrue. Both the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO) have stated that this is a hoax,” he said.

According to Budi, the virus currently spreading in China is H1N1, a common flu virus, not HMPV. Data shows HMPV ranks third in prevalence in China.

“In countries with four seasons, like China, flu cases (H1N1) naturally increase during winter,” Budi said.

He said that while anyone can catch the flu, a strong immune system can overcome the virus. To boost immunity, Budi recommends regular exercise, sufficient rest, and practicing good hygiene during colds or coughs.

“Follow the health protocol: maintain distance, wash hands, and wear a mask,” he added.

HMPV, a seasonal virus discovered in the Netherlands in 2001, typically affects the respiratory system. It causes symptoms resembling the common cold, such as cough, runny nose, fever, and sore throat, lasting 2-5 days. Vulnerable groups include children under 14, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, who face higher risks of severe complications like pneumonia.

Earlier reports suggested a rise in HMPV cases in China, but authorities have refuted these claims. China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed increases in cases of HMPV, influenza, rhinovirus, and mycoplasma pneumonia during winter. However, the severity of the outbreak has been exaggerated in some social media posts.

According to Kan Biao, a representative of China’s CDC, a likely rise in flu cases among children and warned of persistent norovirus infections, causing vomiting and diarrhea, in the coming months.

