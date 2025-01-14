HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management

Chesa Andini Saputra
January 14, 2025 | 5:27 pm
SHARE
Wang Liping, left, researcher for the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention speaks during a press briefing by the National Health Commission as concerns surfaced in recent days over a surge in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in northern China after images circulated online of hospitals overrun with masked patients, in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Wang Liping, left, researcher for the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention speaks during a press briefing by the National Health Commission as concerns surfaced in recent days over a surge in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in northern China after images circulated online of hospitals overrun with masked patients, in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Jakarta. Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has recently drawn attention due to some similarities with Covid-19, particularly in its mode of transmission. However, experts stress that HMPV differs significantly from Covid-19 in terms of fatality risk, transmission potential, and management.

What Is Human Metapneumovirus?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been recognized by scientists for over 300 years, initially identified in birds as avian metapneumovirus before its discovery in humans. Despite its long-standing presence, it remains a relatively lesser-known respiratory virus. “These two viruses are distinct,” explained epidemiologist Dicky Budiman on Monday.

How Does HMPV Spread?
HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets, much like Covid-19. However, it poses a much lower risk of fatality. Among vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or those with underlying health conditions, HMPV’s fatality rate is less than 1 percent. In the general population, the fatality rate is even lower, around 0.1%.

Key Differences Between HMPV and Covid-19

  1. Fatality Risk

    • HMPV: Low fatality rate (<1 percent in vulnerable groups; ~0.1 percent in general population).

    • Covid-19: Higher fatality rate, especially among individuals with comorbidities, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

  2. Transmission Potential

    • HMPV: Only infects humans and does not have zoonotic (animal-to-human) transmission. It lacks the potential to become a global pandemic.

    • Covid-19: Can spread between animals and humans, with a significant ability to cause global pandemics.

  3. Management

    • HMPV: Does not require complex public health measures. Preventive steps such as handwashing, mask-wearing, and physical distancing are sufficient. No vaccine currently exists for HMPV.

    • Covid-19: Requires a comprehensive approach, including vaccination campaigns, quarantine protocols, and advanced medical treatments.

HMPV in Indonesia

The Health Ministry recently reported cases of HMPV in the country, all involving children. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that HMPV is not a new virus and urged the public not to panic.

“HMPV is different from the Covid-19 virus. Covid-19 is a new virus, while HMPV is an older virus that behaves similarly to the flu. The human immune system has been familiar with this virus for a long time and can respond effectively,” the minister explained.

Should We Be Concerned?

While HMPV does not show the potential to cause a global pandemic, vigilance is still important, particularly for vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Standard preventive measures remain effective in controlling its spread.

In summary, although HMPV and Covid-19 share some similarities in how they spread, their impacts and risks differ greatly. Understanding these differences helps reduce unnecessary panic and highlights the importance of targeted prevention efforts for each virus.

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

High Island Reservoir: Hong Kong’s Geological Wonder
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

High Island Reservoir: Hong Kong’s Geological Wonder

 The High Island Reservoir becomes an unmissable destination for photographers and climbers.
Viral Coin Hunt Sparks Vandalism Concerns in Jakarta and Bandung
News 2 hours ago

Viral Coin Hunt Sparks Vandalism Concerns in Jakarta and Bandung

 The viral Koin Jagat app, a digital treasure hunt, has led to concerns over the destruction of public property in Jakarta.
Trump to Join World Economic Forum Virtually After Inauguration
Business 3 hours ago

Trump to Join World Economic Forum Virtually After Inauguration

 US President Donald Trump will participate virtually in the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, just days after his inauguration
Immigration Minister Agus Andrianto Inaugurates 90 Senior Officials
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Immigration Minister Agus Andrianto Inaugurates 90 Senior Officials

 Immigration and Correctional Facilities Minister Agus Andrianto inaugurated 90 senior officials within his office on Tuesday.
ADB Inks $92.6 Million Financing Deal for 83 MW Geothermal Project in W. Sumatra
Business 4 hours ago

ADB Inks $92.6 Million Financing Deal for 83 MW Geothermal Project in W. Sumatra

 ADB says around $38.8 million of the finance package for the geothermal project will come from the bank’s ordinary capital resources.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Told to Urge BRICS to Let New Members Access NDB Loans
1
Indonesia Told to Urge BRICS to Let New Members Access NDB Loans
2
Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea
3
Bali Police Bust International Online Prostitution Ring in Canggu, Arrest Two Russians
4
Indonesia Considers Social Media Age Limit to Protect Children
5
Jakarta Eyes US Tariff Reduction to Shield Key Exports
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED