HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management

Jakarta. Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has recently drawn attention due to some similarities with Covid-19, particularly in its mode of transmission. However, experts stress that HMPV differs significantly from Covid-19 in terms of fatality risk, transmission potential, and management.

What Is Human Metapneumovirus?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been recognized by scientists for over 300 years, initially identified in birds as avian metapneumovirus before its discovery in humans. Despite its long-standing presence, it remains a relatively lesser-known respiratory virus. “These two viruses are distinct,” explained epidemiologist Dicky Budiman on Monday.

How Does HMPV Spread?

HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets, much like Covid-19. However, it poses a much lower risk of fatality. Among vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or those with underlying health conditions, HMPV’s fatality rate is less than 1 percent. In the general population, the fatality rate is even lower, around 0.1%.

Key Differences Between HMPV and Covid-19

Fatality Risk HMPV: Low fatality rate (<1 percent in vulnerable groups; ~0.1 percent in general population).

Covid-19: Higher fatality rate, especially among individuals with comorbidities, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems. Transmission Potential HMPV: Only infects humans and does not have zoonotic (animal-to-human) transmission. It lacks the potential to become a global pandemic.

Covid-19: Can spread between animals and humans, with a significant ability to cause global pandemics. Management HMPV: Does not require complex public health measures. Preventive steps such as handwashing, mask-wearing, and physical distancing are sufficient. No vaccine currently exists for HMPV.

Covid-19: Requires a comprehensive approach, including vaccination campaigns, quarantine protocols, and advanced medical treatments.

HMPV in Indonesia

The Health Ministry recently reported cases of HMPV in the country, all involving children. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that HMPV is not a new virus and urged the public not to panic.

“HMPV is different from the Covid-19 virus. Covid-19 is a new virus, while HMPV is an older virus that behaves similarly to the flu. The human immune system has been familiar with this virus for a long time and can respond effectively,” the minister explained.

Should We Be Concerned?

While HMPV does not show the potential to cause a global pandemic, vigilance is still important, particularly for vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Standard preventive measures remain effective in controlling its spread.

In summary, although HMPV and Covid-19 share some similarities in how they spread, their impacts and risks differ greatly. Understanding these differences helps reduce unnecessary panic and highlights the importance of targeted prevention efforts for each virus.

