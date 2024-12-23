Holiday Traffic from Greater Jakarta Hits Peak Ahead of Christmas 2024

Alfi Dinilhaq
December 23, 2024 | 5:19 pm
Jakarta-bound cars stuck in traffic at Cikupa Tollway in Tangerang on April 25, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Wawan Kurniawan)
Jakarta. State toll road operator Jasa Marga reported that 835,476 vehicles left the Greater Jakarta area between Dec. 18 and 22, marking the peak travel period leading up to Christmas.

This figure, covering traffic from four main toll gates—Cikupa (toward Merak), Ciawi (toward Puncak), Cikampek Utama (toward Trans Java), and Kalihurip Utama (toward Bandung)—represents a 13.9 percent increase from normal traffic levels but a 2.9 percent decrease from the 2023 holiday period.

Traffic heading to Trans Java through the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate surged to 199,440 vehicles, a 38.3 percent jump compared to regular traffic. Similarly, 187,342 vehicles traveled through the Kalihurip Utama Toll Gate toward Bandung, reflecting an 11.7% increase. Combined, these routes accounted for 386,782 vehicles, up 24 percent from normal conditions.

Meanwhile, 260,545 vehicles traveled through the Cikupa Toll Gate toward Merak, an 8.6 percent increase from regular traffic. The Ciawi Toll Gate, leading to Puncak, recorded 188,149 vehicles, a modest 3.6 percent rise.

Advertisement

On December 22 alone, Jasa Marga noted a significant spike in traffic on the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate, with 40,271 vehicles departing toward Trans Java—a 47.5 percent increase from typical levels.

The government anticipates that 110 million people will travel during the holiday season, with movements spanning both intra- and inter-provincial routes. Private vehicles are expected to dominate, accommodating 59.52 million travelers, while buses, trains, planes, and ferries will serve the remainder.

The travel period is projected to peak between December 18, 2024, and January 8, 2025. Jasa Marga urged motorists to prepare adequately by ensuring their vehicles are in good condition, checking fuel and electronic toll card balances, and taking breaks at rest areas when needed.

Drivers are also advised to adhere to road signs and follow instructions from toll road officers to ensure a safe and smooth journey during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

