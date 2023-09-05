Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Home Affairs Minister Installs Nine Acting Governors

Antara
September 5, 2023 | 5:14 pm
Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian. (Photo courtesy of the Home Affairs Ministry)
Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian. (Photo courtesy of the Home Affairs Ministry)

Jakarta. Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian on Tuesday officially appointed nine acting governors who will serve until the upcoming comprehensive elections next year, where all regional leaders will be elected.

A law enacted by the House of Representatives stipulates that all elections for the president, governors, regents, and mayors will be held in the same year. 

To manage overlapping tenure expiration dates, interim officials are appointed until the newly elected leaders are sworn in collectively next year.

Tito said that there are 10 interim governors prepared to assume their roles in September, with one awaiting the retirement of the current West Nusa Tenggara Governor, Zulkieflimansyah, on the 16th.

In total, 274 governors, mayors, and regents will be succeeded by interim officials during this transition period, which began last year and will continue until the elections, Tito added.

He said that this includes seven governors from last year and an additional 17 this year. The nine acting governors installed on Tuesday are as follows:

1. Maj. Gen. (ret.) Hassanudin for North Sumatra
2. Bey Machmudin for West Java
3. Police Comr. Gen. (ret.) Nana Sudjana for Central Java
4. Police Insp. Gen. (ret.) Sang Made Mahendra Jaya for Bali
5. Ayodhia Kalake for East Nusa Tenggara
6. Harrison Azroi for West Kalimantan
7. Bahtiar Baharuddin for South Sulawesi
8. Police Comr. Gen. (ret.) Andap Budhi Revianto for Southeast Sulawesi
9. Muhammad Ridwan Rumasukun for Papua

