Home Flattened by Explosion from Illegal Firecracker Production in Jember

Hisyam Nugroho
March 30, 2025 | 2:43 am
A house is flattened by a firecracker explosion in Jember Regency, East Java, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Hisyam Nugroho)
Jember, East Java. A house in Jember was completely destroyed on Saturday by a powerful explosion caused by explosive materials used to make homemade firecrackers, police said.

The homeowner, identified as Imam Gozali, 45, suffered serious burns to his face and both arms. He was found sitting silently in shock in front of the charred remains of his home in Sumbersari District as neighbors rushed to the scene. His 14-year-old son was also injured after the entire roof collapsed.

Jember Police Chief Adjunct Chief Commissioner Bayu Pratama Gubunagi said Imam had been secretly producing firecrackers inside his home. The explosion is believed to have been triggered when he took a break for lunch and lit a cigarette, causing a spark that ignited the materials.

“We have contacted the hospital to urgently treat the homeowner, who visibly suffered severe burns,” Bayu said. “He works as a driver, but it seems he may have been making firecrackers as a side job during Ramadan. An investigation is underway.”

Police deployed a bomb disposal unit to inspect the area for any remaining explosive materials in the debris.

The incident follows a series of recent firecracker-related tragedies in East Java. Just four days earlier, a nine-year-old boy in neighboring Nganjuk Regency was killed when a large firecracker -- measuring 30 centimeters long and 8 centimeters thick -- accidentally exploded near him.

On Friday, police in the East Java town of Blitar seized 96 kilograms of gunpowder from nine suspects, including four minors, who were allegedly planning to manufacture and sell firecrackers for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

“The amount of explosive material we confiscated is enough to flatten our entire police headquarters,” said Blitar Police Chief Adjunct Chief Commissioner Titus Yudho Uly.

Indonesian law strictly prohibits the production of homemade firecrackers and the storage of explosive materials without proper authorization.

