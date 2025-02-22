Home Minister Urges Absent Regional Leaders to Join Magelang Retreat

Priyo Budi Santoso
February 22, 2025 | 5:08 pm
Elected governors, mayors, and regents attend a retreat program in camo uniforms at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)
Jakarta. At least 47 regional leaders were absent on the first day of a government retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang in Central Java, following a boycott call from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian acknowledged that some officials were unable to attend due to travel disruptions or party policies. "I hope they can still come or send representatives because this orientation is crucial," he said on Saturday.

Tito said the retreat is an essential initiative to strengthen local governance and improve regional development. "This is not for the central government’s benefit but for the regions themselves. It provides local leaders with the necessary foundation before they serve for the next five years," he explained.

He added that the retreat serves as an opportunity for regional leaders to build camaraderie and collaborate effectively. "In just a day and a half, they have already bonded. I visited one of the tents, and leaders from different regions—Java, Sragen, Ambon—were sharing rooms and getting to know each other. That’s what we aim for. The people elected them, and now the people will judge their performance," Tito said.

PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri had urged governors, mayors, and regents affiliated with the party to skip the retreat after the arrest of PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto on corruption charges. The party claimed the case was politically motivated.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Bima Arya said six absent leaders cited medical or family reasons. However, he did not confirm whether the remaining officials were all PDI-P politicians. "We are still verifying their reasons," he said.

Among the absent leaders were Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, Bali Governor I Wayan Koster, and Semarang Mayor Agustina Wuliajeng. Despite the boycott, some PDI-P-backed officials, such as Lebak Regent Hasbi Jayabaya and West Kalimantan Governor Ria Norsan, attended the retreat.

“This is a state-funded event, and skipping it without a valid reason would be wasteful,” Hasbi’s spokesman said. Meanwhile, Ria Norsan clarified that while she was endorsed by PDI-P, she is a Golkar Party member.

The retreat aims to align regional governance with national policies. As of its opening day, 448 leaders had arrived, with some requiring medical accommodations.

