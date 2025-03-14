Hotel, Golf Course in Bogor Suspended for Occupying Protected Green Areas

Heru Yustanto
March 14, 2025 | 5:26 am
This photo taken on March 13, 2025, shows a construction project inside the forest area in Bogor Regency. (B-Universe Photo/Heru Yustanto)
Bogor. The government has issued suspension notices for a hotel and a golf course in Bogor Regency, alleging that they have been built on restricted forest land, Environment and Forestry Minister Hanif Faisol said on Thursday.

The affected facilities are located in the Puncak resort area, a region designated for protected forests to absorb rainwater and prevent flooding in downstream areas, including Jakarta. However, Hanif revealed that large portions of these forests have been converted into residential and commercial developments.

His ministry has placed closure warnings on Gunung Geulis Golf Course and a nearby hotel as an initial step, with further inspections conducted in other resorts in the area, including Gunung Mas, Bobo Cabin, and Rainbow Hill.

Alarming Deforestation in Bogor’s Highland
Minister Hanif pointed to the severe loss of forest cover in the upstream area of the Cikeas River, which originally spanned 145,000 hectares but has now dwindled to just 4,000 hectares.

"Restoring the ecological functions of this river’s upstream area will require systemic and structural measures," Hanif said.

He also criticized the Bogor regency government for allowing protected forests to be converted into residential areas and mining sites, exacerbating environmental degradation.

Floods in Jakarta and Bekasi Spark Crackdown
The inspections come in response to last week’s devastating floods in Bekasi and Jakarta, which authorities have linked to river overflows and deforestation in Bogor’s highlands, reducing the area’s ability to retain rainwater.

As part of the crackdown on illegal developments, the West Java government last week dismantled unauthorized facilities at the Hibisc Fantasy amusement park in Bogor. Officials discovered that the municipally-owned park, located in the Puncak mountainous resort area, had expanded far beyond its permitted concession.

While the park was initially granted a permit to operate on 4,800 square meters of land, recent findings revealed that it had illegally expanded to more than three times its approved size.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
