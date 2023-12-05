Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

House Confirms Appointment of 7 New Supreme Court Justices

The Jakarta Globe
December 5, 2023 | 8:15 pm
SHARE
FILE - House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, seen on a large screen, leads a plenary session on November 17, 2022. (Beritasatu)
FILE - House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, seen on a large screen, leads a plenary session on November 17, 2022. (Beritasatu)

Jakarta. The House of Representatives confirmed the appointment of seven new Supreme Court justices during a plenary session led by Speaker Puan Maharani on Tuesday.

Among these justices, six will preside over criminal cases: Achmad Setyo Pudjoharsoyo, Ainal Mardhiah, Noor Edi Yono, Sigid Triyono, Sutarjo, and Yanto. Meanwhile, Agus Subroto will specialize in civil cases.

This confirmation follows the scrutiny of eight candidates proposed by the Judicial Commission (KY), whose interviews with the House's Legal Affairs Commission took place from November 20 to 23.

Notably, Judge Ruwaidah Afiyati was the sole candidate who failed to garner confirmation from the House.

Advertisement

Additionally, the House’s Legal Affairs Commission dismissed the appointment of three ad hoc judges for the human rights tribunal, namely Adriano, Judhariksawan, and Manotar Tampubolon.

During the hearing, lawmakers took the extraordinary step of excluding Manotar from consideration upon discovering his dual registration as a parliament candidate from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).

The selection criteria for judges unequivocally prohibits any political party affiliations among the candidates.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Putin to Discuss Israel-Hamas War During Trip to Saudi Arabia, UAE
News 2 hours ago

Putin to Discuss Israel-Hamas War During Trip to Saudi Arabia, UAE

 Putin will make the visit at a time when Russia wants to advance its role as a power broker in the conflict in the Middle East.
House Confirms Appointment of 7 New Supreme Court Justices
News 2 hours ago

House Confirms Appointment of 7 New Supreme Court Justices

 The House’s Legal Affairs Commission dismissed the appointment of three ad hoc judges for the human rights tribunal.
United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion
Business 7 hours ago

United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion

 Danusa Tambang Nusantara (DTN), a subsidiary of United Tractors, has acquired a 70 percent stake in nickel companies SPR and SMA.
SAR Team Discovers Two More Bodies at Mt. Marapi
News 7 hours ago

SAR Team Discovers Two More Bodies at Mt. Marapi

 A joint search and rescue (SAR) team has successfully located two more casualties following the eruption of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra.
Jakarta Seeks to Bolster ‘Sister City’ Ties with Tokyo
News 11 hours ago

Jakarta Seeks to Bolster ‘Sister City’ Ties with Tokyo

 The Jakarta-Tokyo sister city partnership now includes domains such as environmental sustainability,and disaster management.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
1
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
2
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
3
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
4
11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing
5
OECD to Decide on Indonesia’s Accession This Month
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED