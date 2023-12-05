House Confirms Appointment of 7 New Supreme Court Justices

Jakarta. The House of Representatives confirmed the appointment of seven new Supreme Court justices during a plenary session led by Speaker Puan Maharani on Tuesday.

Among these justices, six will preside over criminal cases: Achmad Setyo Pudjoharsoyo, Ainal Mardhiah, Noor Edi Yono, Sigid Triyono, Sutarjo, and Yanto. Meanwhile, Agus Subroto will specialize in civil cases.

This confirmation follows the scrutiny of eight candidates proposed by the Judicial Commission (KY), whose interviews with the House's Legal Affairs Commission took place from November 20 to 23.

Notably, Judge Ruwaidah Afiyati was the sole candidate who failed to garner confirmation from the House.

Additionally, the House’s Legal Affairs Commission dismissed the appointment of three ad hoc judges for the human rights tribunal, namely Adriano, Judhariksawan, and Manotar Tampubolon.

During the hearing, lawmakers took the extraordinary step of excluding Manotar from consideration upon discovering his dual registration as a parliament candidate from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).

The selection criteria for judges unequivocally prohibits any political party affiliations among the candidates.

