Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

House Confirms General Agus Subiyanto as New Indonesian Military Chief

Yustinus Paat
November 21, 2023 | 2:57 pm
SHARE
General Agus Subiyanto, second right, and House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, center, pose for a group photo at the parliament building in Jakarta, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
General Agus Subiyanto, second right, and House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, center, pose for a group photo at the parliament building in Jakarta, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Jakarta. The House of Representatives on Tuesday formally endorsed General Agus Subiyanto to assume the leadership of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), succeeding Admiral Yudo Margono, who is due to retire on November 26.

Agus, who was recently promoted to the army's chief of staff, received unanimous approval during the plenary session, signaling consensus among lawmakers for his appointment.

House Speaker Puan Maharani sought confirmation from the assembly, asking, "Do we agree on the honorable retirement of Admiral Yudo Margono as the TNI Commander and the appointment of General Agus Subiyanto as his successor?" The resounding approval from the legislators affirmed the decision.

The plenary session garnered attendance from more than half of the 575-member lower chamber of the Indonesian parliament.

Advertisement

Following the confirmation, Agus announced that his official inauguration as the new TNI commander by President Joko Widodo is scheduled for Wednesday.

Hailing from Cimahi, West Java, Agus graduated from the Military Academy in 1991 and has held significant roles, notably as the commander of the presidential security guard.

At 56 years old, Agus has declared personal wealth amounting to Rp 19.3 billion ($1.2 million), primarily comprising land and buildings, to the Corruption Eradication Commission.

Under the 2004 military law, the maximum age limit for the Armed Forces Commander stands at 58 years old.

Following the departure of long-serving President Soeharto, Indonesia initiated the practice of rotating military leadership among the three forces, although there is no definitive order of succession among them.

Admiral Widodo Adi Sutjipto became the first TNI commander not from the Army since Soeharto's tenure, serving from October 1999 to June 2002.

However, in recent times, the majority of TNI commanders have been from the army. Agus will be the sixth Army general to lead the TNI out of the last 11 commanders since the post-Soeharto era.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jakarta’s Minimum Wage Exceeds Rp 5 million
Business 1 hours ago

Jakarta’s Minimum Wage Exceeds Rp 5 million

 Labor unions across Jakarta have previously demanded a 15 percent rise, proposing a provincial minimum wage of Rp 5.6 million.
27 Former Corruption Convicts Vie for House Seats
News 3 hours ago

27 Former Corruption Convicts Vie for House Seats

 Among these candidates are notable figures who previously held prominent public positions such as Susno Duadji and Nurdin Halid.
BNI's Credit Distribution for SOEs on Rise
Special Updates 4 hours ago

BNI's Credit Distribution for SOEs on Rise

 BNI reported that its credit distribution to SOEs had grown by Rp 6.3 trillion year-to-date as of September.
Indonesians See US, China As the Right Economic Partners for ASEAN ​​​​​​​
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesians See US, China As the Right Economic Partners for ASEAN ​​​​​​​

 Data shows that ASEAN has been enjoying strong economic ties with the rivalring US and China.
House Confirms General Agus Subiyanto as New Indonesian Military Chief
News 7 hours ago

House Confirms General Agus Subiyanto as New Indonesian Military Chief

 Indonesia initiated the practice of rotating military leadership among the three forces after the departure of the Soeharto era.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
1
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
2
Ba’asyir Visits Gibran’s Office to Hand Over Letter
3
Astra’s Bank Saqu Eyes Solopreneurs
4
University Student Arrested for Alleged Coldplay Ticket Scam 
5
3 Indonesians in Gaza Unreachable After Israel Attack on Hospital ​​​​​​​
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED