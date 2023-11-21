House Confirms General Agus Subiyanto as New Indonesian Military Chief

Jakarta. The House of Representatives on Tuesday formally endorsed General Agus Subiyanto to assume the leadership of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), succeeding Admiral Yudo Margono, who is due to retire on November 26.

Agus, who was recently promoted to the army's chief of staff, received unanimous approval during the plenary session, signaling consensus among lawmakers for his appointment.

House Speaker Puan Maharani sought confirmation from the assembly, asking, "Do we agree on the honorable retirement of Admiral Yudo Margono as the TNI Commander and the appointment of General Agus Subiyanto as his successor?" The resounding approval from the legislators affirmed the decision.

The plenary session garnered attendance from more than half of the 575-member lower chamber of the Indonesian parliament.

Following the confirmation, Agus announced that his official inauguration as the new TNI commander by President Joko Widodo is scheduled for Wednesday.

Hailing from Cimahi, West Java, Agus graduated from the Military Academy in 1991 and has held significant roles, notably as the commander of the presidential security guard.

At 56 years old, Agus has declared personal wealth amounting to Rp 19.3 billion ($1.2 million), primarily comprising land and buildings, to the Corruption Eradication Commission.

Under the 2004 military law, the maximum age limit for the Armed Forces Commander stands at 58 years old.

Following the departure of long-serving President Soeharto, Indonesia initiated the practice of rotating military leadership among the three forces, although there is no definitive order of succession among them.

Admiral Widodo Adi Sutjipto became the first TNI commander not from the Army since Soeharto's tenure, serving from October 1999 to June 2002.

However, in recent times, the majority of TNI commanders have been from the army. Agus will be the sixth Army general to lead the TNI out of the last 11 commanders since the post-Soeharto era.

