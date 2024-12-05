House Plenary Session Confirms Appointment of KPK Leaders

Yustinus Paat
December 5, 2024 | 12:50 pm
SHARE
From left: Incoming Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Setyo Budiyanto and newly-appointed KPK Commissioners Fitroh Rohcahyanto, Agus Joko Pramono, and Ibnu Basuki Widodo attend a House of Representatives plenary session at the legislature building in Jakarta, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha/rwa)
From left: Incoming Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Setyo Budiyanto and newly-appointed KPK Commissioners Fitroh Rohcahyanto, Agus Joko Pramono, and Ibnu Basuki Widodo attend a House of Representatives plenary session at the legislature building in Jakarta, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha/rwa)

Jakarta. All political parties in the House of Representatives confirmed on Thursday the appointment of five commissioners for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and five members of its oversight body.

Last month, Setyo Budiyanto, Inspector General at the Agriculture Ministry, was named the new KPK chairman during a vote by the House’s Commission III, which oversees legal affairs.

His deputies include current commissioner Johanis Tanak; seasoned prosecutor Fitroh Rohcahyanto who has served as KPK’s director of prosecution; former state auditor Agus Joko Pramono; and veteran judge Ibnu Basuki Widodo.

The oversight body comprises retired police general Benny Mamoto, practicing lawyer Chisca Mirawati, former prosecutor Wisnu Baroto, and judges Sumpeno and Gusrizal.

Advertisement

The KPK oversight body operates without a chairperson. 

Johanis Tanak was the only appointed commissioner to skip the House plenary session at the legislature building in Jakarta which was led by House Speaker Puan Maharani.

His absence, however, doesn’t annul his extended five-year term.

"Mr. Johanis Tanak, the incumbent KPK commissioner, is on duty today and the law allows him to skip the plenary session. His appointment for another term remains legitimate," Commission III Chairman Habiburokhman said after the plenary session.

All the newly appointed commissioners will be inaugurated by President Prabowo Subianto before beginning their duties later this month.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

House Plenary Session Confirms Appointment of KPK Leaders
News 2 hours ago

House Plenary Session Confirms Appointment of KPK Leaders

 Johanis Tanak was the only appointed commissioner to skip the House plenary session at the legislature building.
Indonesia Targets End to Diesel Imports by 2026
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Targets End to Diesel Imports by 2026

 According to data, Indonesia imported nearly 27 million kiloliters of oil fuel in 2023, including 5.1 million kiloliters of diesel.
ADB Greenlights $500 Million Loan for Indonesia’s Financial Inclusion
Business 5 hours ago

ADB Greenlights $500 Million Loan for Indonesia’s Financial Inclusion

 ADB's $500 million loan will focus on expanding MSMEs' access to financial services.
Advancing APEC's Relevance for Sustainable Growth in the Asia-Pacific
Opinion 5 hours ago

Advancing APEC's Relevance for Sustainable Growth in the Asia-Pacific

 This APEC Summit took place amid growing concerns about the forum's standing as the premier economic platform in the region.
Prajogo Pangestu’s Listed Companies Attract Global Heavyweights BlackRock and Vanguard
Special Updates 21 hours ago

Prajogo Pangestu’s Listed Companies Attract Global Heavyweights BlackRock and Vanguard

 BlackRock holds an impressive 808 million shares in Barito Pacific (BRPT).
News Index

Most Popular

Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban
1
Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban
2
Indonesia Announces Construction of Basilica in New Capital Nusantara
3
VAT Hike Threatens to Shrink Indonesia's Middle Class Further
4
BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays
5
South Korean President Declares Martial Law, Citing "Anti-State" Threats
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED