House Plenary Session Confirms Appointment of KPK Leaders

Jakarta. All political parties in the House of Representatives confirmed on Thursday the appointment of five commissioners for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and five members of its oversight body.

Last month, Setyo Budiyanto, Inspector General at the Agriculture Ministry, was named the new KPK chairman during a vote by the House’s Commission III, which oversees legal affairs.

His deputies include current commissioner Johanis Tanak; seasoned prosecutor Fitroh Rohcahyanto who has served as KPK’s director of prosecution; former state auditor Agus Joko Pramono; and veteran judge Ibnu Basuki Widodo.

The oversight body comprises retired police general Benny Mamoto, practicing lawyer Chisca Mirawati, former prosecutor Wisnu Baroto, and judges Sumpeno and Gusrizal.

The KPK oversight body operates without a chairperson.

Johanis Tanak was the only appointed commissioner to skip the House plenary session at the legislature building in Jakarta which was led by House Speaker Puan Maharani.

His absence, however, doesn’t annul his extended five-year term.

"Mr. Johanis Tanak, the incumbent KPK commissioner, is on duty today and the law allows him to skip the plenary session. His appointment for another term remains legitimate," Commission III Chairman Habiburokhman said after the plenary session.

All the newly appointed commissioners will be inaugurated by President Prabowo Subianto before beginning their duties later this month.

