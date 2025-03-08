House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar Named Corruption Suspect

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
March 8, 2025 | 6:30 am
House of Representatives Secretary-General Indra Iskandar speaks to reporters at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Aulia Rahman)
House of Representatives Secretary-General Indra Iskandar speaks to reporters at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Aulia Rahman)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced on Friday that Indra Iskandar, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives, has been named a suspect in a year-long corruption investigation related to a housing project for lawmakers.

KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto said seven people have been implicated in the scandal, though none have been detained so far.

"All suspects have yet to be detained pending the State Development Finance Controller (BPKP)'s assessment of state losses," Setyo said.

He confirmed that Indra Iskandar is among the suspects in the case.

A sanitation worker sprays water into a pavement in a residential complex of House of Representatives members in Kalibata, Jakarta, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Indra was previously interrogated as a witness by the KPK last year as part of an investigation into alleged fraudulent procurement in the project, which involved furnishing residential units for sitting House members through selected vendors.

The housing project was financed by the state budget at a cost of approximately Rp 120 billion ($7.3 million).

#Corruption
