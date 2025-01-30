House Speaker Puan: 'Get to the Bottom of This' in Malaysian Shooting Case

House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, center, poses for a photo with her deputies Cucun Ahmad Syamsurijal, left, Adies Kadir, second left, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, second right, and Saan Mustopa, right, after their inauguration at the legislature building in Jakarta, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta. House Speaker Puan Maharani has called on law enforcement and relevant ministries to thoroughly investigate the recent shooting of five Indonesian nationals by Malaysia's maritime authorities.

“Law enforcement and related ministries must immediately follow up on this case, conduct investigations, and take necessary measures,” Puan said at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Jakarta, on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Jan. 24, around 3:00 a.m. local time, in the waters off Tanjung Rhu, Selangor, Malaysia. The shooting left one individual dead and four others injured while they were aboard a boat.

“The government must protect our citizens who have become victims and take measures to prevent such incidents from happening again,” she added.

She said that the House’s relevant commissions would summon the Migrant Workers Protection Ministry to discuss and follow up on the matter.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has urged the Malaysian government to take the incident seriously.

“We are urging the Malaysian government to handle this matter with the utmost seriousness,” said Mirza Nurhidayat, the Director for ASEAN Affairs at the Ministry, on Thursday.

Mirza said Indonesia and Malaysia have existing agreements regarding the handling of nationals who cross borders illegally. These include joint guidelines that outline the proper treatment of traditional fishermen who inadvertently cross into each other’s maritime territories.

“For example, there are shared guidelines between Indonesia and Malaysia that regulate how traditional fishermen should be handled when crossing borders. There should be no arrests or acts of violence against them,” Mirza concluded.

