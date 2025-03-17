House Speaker Puan Maharani Defends TNI Law Revision Despite Public Outcry

Jakarta. House Speaker Puan Maharani defended the revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, asserting that the amendments have followed proper legislative mechanisms and do not reintroduce the controversial dual-function role of the military.

Speaking at the parliamentary complex in Senayan on Monday, Puan said the revision of Law No. 34/2004 on the TNI had undergone extensive discussions with various stakeholders. “A press conference has already clarified that three articles have been amended with input from multiple parties. There are no violations or actions that undermine democracy,” she said.

Puan outlined three main changes in the revised law. The first is an amendment to Article 3, which defines the military’s position under the president’s command in military deployment and operations, while its defense policy and administrative support fall under the Defense Ministry. The second is Article 53, which extends the retirement age for TNI personnel from 55 to 62 years. The third is an expansion of opportunities for active military personnel to hold positions in government ministries and agencies, as stipulated in Article 47.

“These amendments do not discuss or reinstate the dual-function role of the military,” Puan reiterated.

Advertisement

Her remarks came in response to initial opposition from her mother, Megawati Soekarnoputri, the chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). According to Puan, Megawati’s concerns were raised before deliberations began. “That was before we discussed it together and reached a conclusion,” she said.

The PDI-P, now leading the working committee for the law’s revision, has since endorsed the changes. Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad also dismissed concerns about civilian supremacy being undermined. “The draft circulating on social media differs from what is being officially discussed between the DPR and the government,” he stated in a press conference.

Dasco confirmed that the revisions allow more active military officers to serve in civilian roles, including in the Attorney General’s Office, where military officers can now be appointed as Military Criminal Prosecutors under the Attorney General’s authority. “Previously, only 10 ministries and agencies could appoint active TNI personnel. Now, there are additional institutions based on necessity,” he added.

Controversy Over Closed-Door Deliberations

Public concerns have intensified after reports emerged that discussions on the amendments were held behind closed doors at the Fairmont Hotel in Jakarta. Critics argue that such secrecy contradicts the government’s calls for austerity and transparency, especially as President Prabowo Subianto has urged cost-cutting measures across government institutions.

The proposal to increase the number of civilian posts available to active military personnel—from 10 to 15, including in the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Supreme Court—has sparked opposition from civil society groups. The Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform warned that this change could blur the lines between military and civilian governance.

“This risks undermining civilian supremacy and increasing military dominance in bureaucracy,” the coalition said in a statement.

On Friday, three activists stormed into the hotel meeting room in an attempt to disrupt discussions, highlighting growing discontent over the proposed revisions. Despite the backlash, lawmakers aim to finalize the amendments before the legislative recess on March 21.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: