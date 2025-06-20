House to Amend Broadcasting Law to Accommodate Over-The-Top Platforms 

Jakarta. The House of Representatives plans to revise Law No. 32 of 2002 on Broadcasting, citing its inadequacy in addressing the challenges of the digital age -- particularly with regard to over-the-top (OTT) platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and TikTok.

Senior lawmaker Nurul Arifin said the current Broadcasting Law is no longer relevant to regulate digital content.

“We want this law to be finalized quickly. We will also soon invite major digital platforms, such as YouTube, Netflix, and TikTok, to reach agreements that can be included in the revised Broadcasting Law,” she said during the chief editors’ forum in Jakarta on Thursday.

According to Nurul, the differing definitions between conventional broadcasting and digital content have created a legal loophole that must be addressed. The new law is expected to regulate digital content distribution fairly and responsibly, without stifling innovation.

“The media is currently in a troubling state. Therefore, this revision is a homework that must be completed soon by the legislature,” Nurul added.

In addition, the rapid growth of the digital world has created an imbalance in broadcasting regulation. The definition of broadcasting still tends to focus on conventional media, while OTT platforms continue to expand without clear legal boundaries.

It is known that the revision of the Broadcasting Law had been discussed since 2012 and was included in the national legislation program of the House’s previous term. However, the discussion was postponed amid controversies regarding the proposed ban on investigative journalism, which drew criticism from various parties. The draft law was criticized, especially for an article proposing a ban on investigative journalism on television, which eventually led to the delay.

Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Nezar Patria, also mentioned the importance of accelerating the revision of the Broadcasting Law. According to him, the digital era poses major challenges for the media industry and requires fair regulation for all parties.

“We hope this revision can be completed quickly and can address the issues currently faced by the media industry,” Nezar said.

He said regulatory updates are crucial to meet the challenges of the digital era, stressing the importance of revising the Broadcasting Law to ensure fairness in the media ecosystem, especially amid the flood of digital content that sometimes lacks clear jurisdictional boundaries.

