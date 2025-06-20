House to Amend Broadcasting Law to Accommodate Over-The-Top Platforms 

Theressia Sunday Silalahi
June 20, 2025 | 1:33 pm
SHARE
This combination of photos shows logos of X, formerly known as Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, bottom left; and TikTok, bottom right. (AP Photo, File)
This combination of photos shows logos of X, formerly known as Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, bottom left; and TikTok, bottom right. (AP Photo, File)

Jakarta. The House of Representatives plans to revise Law No. 32 of 2002 on Broadcasting, citing its inadequacy in addressing the challenges of the digital age -- particularly with regard to over-the-top (OTT) platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and TikTok.

Senior lawmaker Nurul Arifin said the current Broadcasting Law is no longer relevant to regulate digital content.

“We want this law to be finalized quickly. We will also soon invite major digital platforms, such as YouTube, Netflix, and TikTok, to reach agreements that can be included in the revised Broadcasting Law,” she said during the chief editors’ forum in Jakarta on Thursday.

According to Nurul, the differing definitions between conventional broadcasting and digital content have created a legal loophole that must be addressed. The new law is expected to regulate digital content distribution fairly and responsibly, without stifling innovation.

Advertisement

“The media is currently in a troubling state. Therefore, this revision is a homework that must be completed soon by the legislature,” Nurul added.

In addition, the rapid growth of the digital world has created an imbalance in broadcasting regulation. The definition of broadcasting still tends to focus on conventional media, while OTT platforms continue to expand without clear legal boundaries.

“Media today is in a very concerning situation. There is an urgent need for a law that can govern the entire broadcasting ecosystem, both conventional and digital,” she added.

It is known that the revision of the Broadcasting Law had been discussed since 2012 and was included in the national legislation program of the House’s previous term. However, the discussion was postponed amid controversies regarding the proposed ban on investigative journalism, which drew criticism from various parties. The draft law was criticized, especially for an article proposing a ban on investigative journalism on television, which eventually led to the delay.

Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Nezar Patria, also mentioned the importance of accelerating the revision of the Broadcasting Law. According to him, the digital era poses major challenges for the media industry and requires fair regulation for all parties.

“We hope this revision can be completed quickly and can address the issues currently faced by the media industry,” Nezar said.

He said regulatory updates are crucial to meet the challenges of the digital era, stressing the importance of revising the Broadcasting Law to ensure fairness in the media ecosystem, especially amid the flood of digital content that sometimes lacks clear jurisdictional boundaries.

“This revision must be completed soon and be able to address all the issues currently faced by the media industry,” said Nezar.

Tags:
#Journalism
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

House to Amend Broadcasting Law to Accommodate Over-The-Top Platforms 
News 6 hours ago

House to Amend Broadcasting Law to Accommodate Over-The-Top Platforms 

 Senior lawmaker Nurul Arifin said the current Broadcasting Law is no longer relevant to regulate digital content.

The Latest

Gov’t Finds No Major Damage, Lets Gag Nikel Resume Raja Ampat Mining
Business 2 hours ago

Gov’t Finds No Major Damage, Lets Gag Nikel Resume Raja Ampat Mining

 Indonesia allows Gag Nikel to resume mining in Raja Ampat after finding its environmental management meets required standards.
Indonesia Misses Out on 1.4M Overseas Job Offers Due to Skills Gap
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Misses Out on 1.4M Overseas Job Offers Due to Skills Gap

 Indonesia has 1.7M overseas job offers but only filled 297K. Minister warns of lost opportunities if training and outreach aren't boosted
Indonesia’s Trade Pact with Eurasian Bloc Now Substantially Concluded
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Trade Pact with Eurasian Bloc Now Substantially Concluded

 In the first three months of 2025, Indonesia-EAEU trade amounted to $1.57 billion, up by 84.63 percent.
Danantara, Himbara Banks Back $8 Billion Housing Finance Program
Business 3 hours ago

Danantara, Himbara Banks Back $8 Billion Housing Finance Program

 Indonesia will channel Rp 130 trillion ($8B) in housing loans via new state fund Danantara, backed by major state-owned banks.
Things to Know about Iran's Supreme Leader as He Faces His Greatest Test
News 5 hours ago

Things to Know about Iran's Supreme Leader as He Faces His Greatest Test

 Khamenei has ruled three times longer than the late Khomeini and has shaped Iran’s Islamic Republic perhaps even more dramatically.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
1
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
2
"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage
3
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
4
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
5
Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED