House’s Defense Commission Unanimously Supports Agus’ Appointment as Military Chief

Jakarta. In a unanimous decision, representatives of all political parties in the House of Representatives Defense Commission on Monday approved the nomination of General Agus Subiyanto as the new Commander of the Armed Forces.

This development follows General Agus' inauguration as the Army Chief of Staff by President Joko Widodo less than three weeks ago. Agus is poised to succeed Admiral Yudo Margono, who is approaching retirement later this month.

“Praise be to God, all nine factions have agreed on the honorable retirement of Admiral Yudo Margono and the appointment of General Agus Subiyanto as the new Armed Forces commander,” Commission chair Meutya Hafid said during a news conference in Jakarta.

Earlier in the day, Agus underwent an interview with commission members, addressing his commitment to maintaining neutrality during the upcoming elections, improving the professionalism of service members, and advancing the welfare of soldiers.

During the session, Agus pledged to modernize the weaponry system and enhance combat readiness across the three forces to counter "all forms of threats to territorial integrity and national sovereignty."

Following the two-hour hearing, lawmakers visited Agus’ private residence in East Jakarta for “factual verification”.

The commission is set to send a letter to the speaker, requesting House confirmation in a plenary session and subsequent inauguration by the president.

