Housing Minister Offers $500,000 Out of His Own Pocket to Find Fugitive Harun Masiku

Jakarta. Housing Minister Maruarar "Ara" Sirait has promised a reward of Rp 8 billion ($500,000) for information leading to the capture of Harun Masiku, a fugitive wanted by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). Using his personal savings, Ara said the initiative aims to demonstrate that no one is above the law in Indonesia.

"How can someone who has been a suspect for years still roam free?" Ara told reporters in a doorstep interview at Manggarai Station in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Harun Masiku is a suspect in a bribery case involving a seat in the House of Representatives (DPR). The case involves the late Nazarudin Kiemas, a member of the PDI-P party, whose seat Harun allegedly sought to fill by bribing former General Election Commission (KPU) Commissioner Wahyu Setiawan.

Harun disappeared in 2020 when the KPK attempted to arrest him. Since then, he has been listed as a wanted fugitive.

In 2023, the Indonesian National Police launched a "police-to-police" scheme in collaboration with several ASEAN countries to track down Harun and other fugitives.

In June 2024, the KPK uncovered new evidence of Harun’s whereabouts when they discovered his car, which had been parked for two years at Thamrin Residence. Authorities also found documents related to Harun in the vehicle, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Ara, a former PDI-P politician who now serves with the rival Gerindra Party, said the assets of corrupt individuals should be repurposed for public housing.

"We can turn the land of corrupt people into homes for the people. No one should be above the law in this country," Ara added.

Ara decided to raise awareness about Harun’s case after a lack of updates on his whereabouts.

"I want to motivate the public to push for his arrest. I've received positive feedback, and many are eager to help find Harun," Ara said.

Ara believes his reward initiative will renew focus on the case and prompt public action.

"How is it possible that someone can disappear without a trace for so many years? Now, this issue is back in the spotlight. Journalists can help, and there's Rp 8 billion at stake if you can capture him. What's wrong with offering that? It’s public participation using my personal funds," Ara concluded.

