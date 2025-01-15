Housing Minister Proposes Using Corruption-Seized Land for 3 Million Houses Program

Jakarta. Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait announced plans to use land confiscated in corruption cases as a resource for the government’s 3 Million Houses Program.

During his work visit to Tangerang City, Maruarar invited journalists to support the idea. According to him, land seized from corruption cases can be used for the purpose of building houses for the people.

"Do you agree if this is done? You agree, right?" Maruarar asked a group of journalists on Tuesday.

In addition to land confiscated from corrupt officials, Maruarar plans to utilize assets owned by State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), including those belonging to the state railway company, Indonesian Railways (KAI).

Maruarar said that he has already discussed the use of land from corruption cases for the construction of houses with State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, the Finance Ministry, and the Attorney General's Office.

Maruarar also explained that to realize this program, the Housing Ministry will formulate a financing strategy involving a 50-50 cost-sharing between the state budget and the banking sector. This is expected to expand benefits for those in need of subsidized housing.

"Well, pray that hopefully this year, if everyone agrees, will be the first year we provide the highest number of subsidized houses for the people in need," Maruarar explained.

The 3 million houses program is part of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka administration, aimed at providing broader access to housing for the people. Maruarar hopes that if all parties agree, this year could be the first year the government delivers the largest number of subsidized houses in this administration.

Previously, President Prabowo appointed this younger brother, as the Head of the Housing Task Force, Hashim S. Djojohadikusumo, to build 3 million houses per year. The 3 million houses include 2 million in rural and coastal areas, and 1 million in urban areas.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: