How Meth Addiction Is Fueling the Illegal Pangolin Trade

Stefani Wijaya
June 12, 2025 | 12:32 pm
SHARE
Police display confiscated pangolin scales at National Police HQ in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Authorities say the scales, valued at Rp 40 million per kilogram, are trafficked not only for traditional medicine but also as an ingredient in meth production. (Beritasatu.com/Stefani Wijaya)
Police display confiscated pangolin scales at National Police HQ in Jakarta on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Authorities say the scales, valued at Rp 40 million per kilogram, are trafficked not only for traditional medicine but also as an ingredient in meth production. (Beritasatu.com/Stefani Wijaya)

Jakarta. The National Police (Polri) have uncovered an illegal trafficking operation involving 30.5 kilograms of pangolin scales, worth around Rp 1.2 billion ($75,000), which officials say could have been used not only for traditional medicine but also as raw material in methamphetamine production.

Brigadier General Nunung Syaifudin of the National Police’s Directorate of Special Crimes said two suspects, identified only as RK and A, were arrested in Garut, West Java, for selling the scales to prospective buyers.

“Based on our estimate, these scales came from roughly 200 pangolins that had to be killed. This is a serious blow to our biodiversity,” Nunung told reporters at a press briefing in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The scales, a highly sought-after commodity on the black market, were being sold for around Rp 40 million ($2,500) per kilogram. That’s roughly the same value as two brand-new iPhones, or two scooters. Authorities believe the pangolin parts were intended for traditional medicine and may have been diverted for illegal drug manufacturing.

Advertisement
Read More:
How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Stop Pangolin Trafficking

The suspects face charges under Indonesia’s 2024 Conservation Law, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to Rp 5 billion ($312,000).

Pangolins are one of the world’s most trafficked mammals, and their scales are banned from international trade under CITES. Indonesia, a known transit and source country, has ramped up its enforcement against wildlife crimes, but the demand for scales remains strong in underground markets across Asia.

Read More:
Malaysia Seizes More Than $2 Million in Pangolin Scales in Largest Haul

What else costs Rp 40 million?

Item Description
Two iPhone 16s An iPhone 16 Pro in Indonesia costs about Rp 20 million.
 
21 Grams of Gold Gold is around Rp 1.9 million/gram.
 
7.5 Months’ Salary (Jakarta Minimum Wage) Based on Jakarta’s minimum monthly salary (Rp 5.4 million).
 
Mid-range Motorbike (e.g., Honda Vario) A popular automatic scooter in Indonesia.
 
Private School Tuition (per term) For high-end kindergartens or primary schools in Jakarta.
 
Round-trip Flight to Europe for two Economy class from Jakarta to Amsterdam for two adults.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

How Meth Addiction Is Fueling the Illegal Pangolin Trade
News 1 hours ago

How Meth Addiction Is Fueling the Illegal Pangolin Trade

 Police say pangolin scales, worth Rp 40M per kg, are trafficked not just for medicine but also as raw material for meth production.
Criminal Investigation Agency Seizes 30 Kilograms of Pangolin Scales Valued at Rp 1.2 Billion
News 22 hours ago

Criminal Investigation Agency Seizes 30 Kilograms of Pangolin Scales Valued at Rp 1.2 Billion

 The Directorate of Certain Criminal Acts, Criminal Investigation Agency, Uncovers Pangolin Scale Trafficking Syndicate in Garut.
Tracking Dewi: Migrant Worker Accused in 5-Ton Meth Smuggling Case
News May 27, 2025 | 3:42 pm

Tracking Dewi: Migrant Worker Accused in 5-Ton Meth Smuggling Case

 E. Java woman Dewi Astutik wanted by BNN after 2 tons of meth worth $310mn were seized from ship in major drug bust.

The Latest

How Meth Addiction Is Fueling the Illegal Pangolin Trade
News 1 hours ago

How Meth Addiction Is Fueling the Illegal Pangolin Trade

 Police say pangolin scales, worth Rp 40M per kg, are trafficked not just for medicine but also as raw material for meth production.
NBA Finals 2025: Thunder Trail 2-1 in NBA Finals After Another Late Collapse
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

NBA Finals 2025: Thunder Trail 2-1 in NBA Finals After Another Late Collapse

 The Thunder trail 2-1 in the NBA Finals after falling to the Pacers in Game 3, a repeat of the same pattern from their series vs. Denver
Qantas Closes Jetstar Asia to Fund A$500m Fleet Renewal
Business 2 hours ago

Qantas Closes Jetstar Asia to Fund A$500m Fleet Renewal

 Qantas will shut Jetstar Asia by July 31, freeing A$500m to renew its fleet and expand core operations in Australia and New Zealand.
Gaza Health Officials Report Over 55,000 Killed in Ongoing Israel-Hamas War
News 3 hours ago

Gaza Health Officials Report Over 55,000 Killed in Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

 Gaza’s death toll has passed 55,000, officials say, as chaos around aid sites leaves 21 more dead.
Airport Security Officers Arrested in Baby Lobster Smuggling Bust
News 3 hours ago

Airport Security Officers Arrested in Baby Lobster Smuggling Bust

 Police arrested 7 suspects, including 2 airport staff, for smuggling 171,880 lobster seeds worth Rp 9.2b through Soetta Airport.
News Index

Most Popular

Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
1
Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
2
Indonesia Revokes Mining Permits of Four Companies in Raja Ampat
3
Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan
4
Dutch Government Sets Aside $300 Million to Back Key Indonesian Programs
5
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED