How Meth Addiction Is Fueling the Illegal Pangolin Trade

Jakarta. The National Police (Polri) have uncovered an illegal trafficking operation involving 30.5 kilograms of pangolin scales, worth around Rp 1.2 billion ($75,000), which officials say could have been used not only for traditional medicine but also as raw material in methamphetamine production.

Brigadier General Nunung Syaifudin of the National Police’s Directorate of Special Crimes said two suspects, identified only as RK and A, were arrested in Garut, West Java, for selling the scales to prospective buyers.

“Based on our estimate, these scales came from roughly 200 pangolins that had to be killed. This is a serious blow to our biodiversity,” Nunung told reporters at a press briefing in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The scales, a highly sought-after commodity on the black market, were being sold for around Rp 40 million ($2,500) per kilogram. That’s roughly the same value as two brand-new iPhones, or two scooters. Authorities believe the pangolin parts were intended for traditional medicine and may have been diverted for illegal drug manufacturing.

The suspects face charges under Indonesia’s 2024 Conservation Law, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to Rp 5 billion ($312,000).

Pangolins are one of the world’s most trafficked mammals, and their scales are banned from international trade under CITES. Indonesia, a known transit and source country, has ramped up its enforcement against wildlife crimes, but the demand for scales remains strong in underground markets across Asia.

What else costs Rp 40 million?

Item Description Two iPhone 16s An iPhone 16 Pro in Indonesia costs about Rp 20 million.

21 Grams of Gold Gold is around Rp 1.9 million/gram.

7.5 Months’ Salary (Jakarta Minimum Wage) Based on Jakarta’s minimum monthly salary (Rp 5.4 million).

Mid-range Motorbike (e.g., Honda Vario) A popular automatic scooter in Indonesia.

Private School Tuition (per term) For high-end kindergartens or primary schools in Jakarta.

Round-trip Flight to Europe for two Economy class from Jakarta to Amsterdam for two adults.

