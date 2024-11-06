Human Development Ministry Sets Focus on Free Medical Check-ups and School Renovations

Alfida Rizky Febriana
November 6, 2024 | 11:15 am
SHARE
A health service post volunteer measures a child's height during a stunting prevention campaign in Central Java on June 14, 2024. (Antara Photo/Yusuf Nugroho)
A health service post volunteer measures a child's height during a stunting prevention campaign in Central Java on June 14, 2024. (Antara Photo/Yusuf Nugroho)

Jakarta. Chief Human Development Minister Pratikno announced the key policy priorities set by President Prabowo Subianto for the ministries under his coordination, focusing on school and hospital renovations, tackling stunting and tuberculosis (TB), and providing free medical check-ups for the entire population.

"These are the targets prioritized to become the main focus of President Prabowo's program," Pratikno said on Tuesday.

Pratikno emphasized that these policies would guide the actions of the relevant ministries. He stressed that the ministers and deputy ministers from the eight ministries under the Human Development and Culture Affairs Coordinating Ministry are expected to collaborate effectively to meet these goals.

The successful implementation of these policies will contribute to improving public welfare, particularly in education, healthcare, and addressing critical issues such as stunting and infectious diseases.

Advertisement

"This is the spirit of synergy that we continue to foster so that the priorities set by the president can be achieved as quickly as possible. We are preparing for the new fiscal year, so we must act swiftly," he concluded.

The eight ministries under the coordination of the Human Development and Culture Affairs Coordinating Ministry, include:

  • Religious Affairs Ministry: Nasaruddin Umar (Minister) and R Muhammad Syafi’i (Deputy)
  • Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry: Abdul Mu’ti (Minister) and deputies Fajar Riza UI Haq and Atip Latipulhayat
  • Higher Education, Science, and Technology Ministry: Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro (Minister) and deputies Fauzan and Stella Christie
  • Cultural Ministry: Fadli Zon (Minister) and Giring Ganesha (Deputy)
  • Health  Ministry: Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Minister) and Dante Saksono Harbuwono (Deputy)
  • Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry: Arifatul Choiri Fauzi (Minister) and Veronica Tan (Deputy)
  • Citizenship and Family Planning  Ministry: Wihaji (Minister) and Ratu Ayu Isyana Bagoes Oka (Deputy)
  • Youth and Sports Ministry: Ario Bimo Nandito (Minister) and Taufik Hidayat (Deputy)

Tags:
#Social #Health
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

LPDP Alumni No Longer Required to Return to Indonesia, Minister Satryo Says
News 34 minutes ago

LPDP Alumni No Longer Required to Return to Indonesia, Minister Satryo Says

 LPDP alumni no longer have to return to Indonesia, says Minister Satryo Brodjonegoro, citing global opportunities and limited local support.
Human Development Ministry Sets Focus on Free Medical Check-ups and School Renovations
News 3 hours ago

Human Development Ministry Sets Focus on Free Medical Check-ups and School Renovations

 Minister Pratikno outlined Prabowo’s key policies: school & hospital renovations, tackling stunting & TB, and free medical check-ups
‘Red One’ Review: An Early Christmas Gift from JK Simmons' Santa
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

‘Red One’ Review: An Early Christmas Gift from JK Simmons' Santa

 The action-comedy movie “Red One” becomes an early Christmas gift about the kidnapping of the well-beloved legend Santa Claus (JK Simmons).
Indonesia Must Align with New US Leadership, Experts Say as Election Results Unfold
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Must Align with New US Leadership, Experts Say as Election Results Unfold

 As of 11:30 a.m. in Jakarta, Trump led with 230 electoral votes, while Harris had 187, according to AP data
Crypto Market Surges as Trump Leads in Initial US Election Vote Count
Business 3 hours ago

Crypto Market Surges as Trump Leads in Initial US Election Vote Count

 The crypto market saw a sharp rally over the past 24 hours, buoyed by investor sentiment surrounding the US presidential election
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Announces Tax Holiday Extension to Counter Global Minimum Tax
1
Indonesia Announces Tax Holiday Extension to Counter Global Minimum Tax
2
Indonesian Lawmaker Calls Apple’s Tax Holiday Demand “Absurd,” Supports iPhone 16 Ban
3
Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
4
Yudha Arfandi Sentenced to 20 Years for Death of Dante, Son of Actress Tamara Tyasmara and DJ Angger Dimas
5
Volcanic Eruption Burns Houses in Flores, Killing At Least 9 People
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED