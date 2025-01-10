Human Metapneumovirus Detected in Indonesia, Experts Say It Is Not Deadly

Chandra Adi Nurwidya
January 10, 2025 | 5:35 pm
SHARE
A doctor examines a child patient suffering from coronavirus at Bogor City Hospital, West Java, on March 4, 2021. Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a similar but non-deadly virus, was reported in Indonesia in 2025. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A doctor examines a child patient suffering from coronavirus at Bogor City Hospital, West Java, on March 4, 2021. Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a similar but non-deadly virus, was reported in Indonesia in 2025. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has been spreading in China, has now been reported in Indonesia, with children identified as the most vulnerable group. Despite concerns, experts clarify that the virus has long been present in Indonesia and is not a deadly virus.

“HMPV has been circulating globally for a long time, and most people have likely been infected during childhood. However, it was only clearly identified in 2001,” said Prof. Tri Wibawa, a clinical microbiology professor at Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), on Friday.

He added that Chinese authorities confirmed the HMPV currently spreading is an older strain.

Prof. Tri explained that HMPV shares similarities with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, particularly in causing respiratory infections. Symptoms include cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, sore throat, and wheezing. In severe cases, particularly in immunocompromised individuals, it can lead to serious lower respiratory tract infections.

“HMPV spreads through droplets, contaminated bodily fluids, and direct contact with infected individuals, much like COVID-19,” he said, noting that reinfections are possible.

Although HMPV shares some traits with SARS-CoV-2, Prof. Tri said it does not cause fatal illnesses in most cases.

“For most people, the disease resolves on its own, similar to influenza,” he said, adding that HMPV does not pose a pandemic risk and has a significantly lower fatality rate than SARS-CoV-2.

However, children, the elderly above 65, and individuals with weakened immune systems or respiratory conditions are more susceptible to severe complications.

As HMPV symptoms closely resemble those of influenza, Prof. Tri urged the public to remain vigilant. While there is currently no vaccine for HMPV, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key to prevention.

He recommended regular handwashing, consuming nutritious food, adequate rest, and wearing masks when experiencing respiratory symptoms.

“Building a strong immune response can help prevent severe illness,” he said.

Prof. Tri also advised avoiding close contact with people suspected of being infected. With appropriate preventive measures, he expressed optimism that the spread of HMPV could be minimized.

First discovered in the Netherlands in 2001, HMPV is a seasonal virus that typically affects the respiratory system. It causes symptoms akin to the common cold, including cough, fever, and sore throat, which usually last 2-5 days.

While recent reports pointed to a rise in HMPV cases in China, authorities have dismissed claims of a severe outbreak. China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed increased cases of HMPV, influenza, rhinovirus, and mycoplasma pneumonia during winter but clarified that the situation had been exaggerated on social media.

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Human Metapneumovirus Detected in Indonesia, Experts Say It Is Not Deadly
News 2 hours ago

Human Metapneumovirus Detected in Indonesia, Experts Say It Is Not Deadly

 Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has been spreading in China, has now been reported in Indonesia. Experts say the virus is not deadly.
From AI Assistants to Holographic Dashboards: CES Showcases the Future of Driving
News 2 hours ago

From AI Assistants to Holographic Dashboards: CES Showcases the Future of Driving

 At CES 2025, automakers like Hyundai, BMW, and Sony Honda Mobility unveiled groundbreaking in-cabin technologies.
Lightning, Arson, or Utility Lines? Experts Seek Answers in Deadly California Wildfires
News 2 hours ago

Lightning, Arson, or Utility Lines? Experts Seek Answers in Deadly California Wildfires

 Investigators are examining several potential ignition sources for the devastating wildfires that have claimed at least 10 lives.
Indonesia Shifts Crypto Oversight to OJK Under New Regulation
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Shifts Crypto Oversight to OJK Under New Regulation

 Indonesia's crypto regulation enters a new phase with oversight shifting from Bappebti to OJK, effective Jan. 10, 2025.
Megawati Credits Prabowo for Clearing Sukarno of Communist Allegations
News 3 hours ago

Megawati Credits Prabowo for Clearing Sukarno of Communist Allegations

 The decree was repealed by MPR last September during the presidency of Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
1
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
2
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
3
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
4
New BRICS Member Indonesia Unfazed by Trump’s Tariff Threats
5
Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED