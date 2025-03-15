Human Skeletons Found in Abandoned Car at East Java Police Dormitory

Ahmad Rifqi Badruzzaman
March 15, 2025 | 12:03 pm
Police conduct a crime scene investigation at the site where human skeletons are found in the Ujungpangkah Police dormitory, Gresik, on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ahmad Rifqi Badruzzaman)
Police conduct a crime scene investigation at the site where human skeletons are found in the Ujungpangkah Police dormitory, Gresik, on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ahmad Rifqi Badruzzaman)

Gresik. The discovery of two human skeletons inside a long-abandoned car at a police dormitory in Gresik, East Java, has sparked an extensive investigation. Authorities are working to identify the victims and determine the circumstances of their deaths.

The skeletal remains were found on Monday afternoon inside a sedan parked at the Ujungpangkah Police dormitory. The discovery was made by Gita Nurani, a staff member at the Ujungpangkah Police Station, who had been instructed by Yudi Setiawan, the car’s owner, to retrieve the vehicle’s battery.

Upon opening the vehicle, Gita was shocked to find human remains in the front passenger seat. She immediately alerted authorities, who secured the scene for investigation.

Police say the car had been parked in front of the dormitory for five years and had not been used in that time. No strong odors were detected, as the vehicle had remained sealed.

The discovery of the bones has raised numerous questions. Investigators are working to confirm the victims’ identities, establish the cause of death, and determine whether foul play was involved.

"This case remains under investigation. We will provide updates once forensic results are available," said Gresik Police Criminal Investigation Unit Chief Abid Uais Al-Qarni on Friday.

Authorities have questioned 15 police officers and five civilians, including Yudi, who previously served as the head of the Ujungpangkah Police Criminal Investigation Unit before being reassigned to the Panceng Police Station two years ago.

Forensic experts from the East Java Police have begun DNA testing and toxicology analysis on the remains. Initial findings suggest the victims were male, aged 50 to 60, and stood between 153 to 163 centimeters tall. Other distinguishing features included straight black hair, a protruding upper jaw, missing lower molars, and a curvature in the left leg and right ring finger.

A sarong was found beneath the passenger seat, prompting police to investigate whether the victims were connected to a mentally ill individual previously reported missing in the area.

Authorities are also reviewing security footage and questioning witnesses to gather additional evidence. The remains have been transferred to Ibnu Sina Hospital in Gresik for further examination.

