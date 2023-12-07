Thursday, December 7, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Husband Allegedly Beats Wife before Tragic Murder of Four Children: Witnesses

Roy Adriansyah
December 7, 2023 | 11:52 am
SHARE
Neighbors look on as members of the Jakarta Police forensic team retrieve the bodies of four children from a home in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Police allege that the children have been killed by their father. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Neighbors look on as members of the Jakarta Police forensic team retrieve the bodies of four children from a home in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Police allege that the children have been killed by their father. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Shocking details emerged on Thursday regarding the tragic murder scene in South Jakarta, where four young children were discovered deceased on a bed, allegedly at the hands of their father.

Witnesses recounted a disturbing series of events, indicating that the man had violently assaulted his wife, resulting in her vomiting blood and sustaining severe facial bruises from a domestic altercation on Saturday.

The battered woman was hospitalized, leaving her four children alone with her husband at their residence on Jalan Kebagusan Raya in the Jagakarsa district.

"The tragic chain of events began unfolding on Saturday when the wife, after enduring physical abuse, had to be hospitalized," said a neighbor, Titin Rohmah, 49.

Advertisement

She identified the husband as “Mr. Panca”.

Titin described the distressing scene, saying, "The wife exhibited bruising on her forehead and had vomited blood."

Another neighbor, Irwan, recounted seeing Panca carrying one of his children in the house on Sunday. On Tuesday, an unsettling odor of decomposition emanated from Panca’s residence, raising suspicions among residents.

Read More:
Father Allegedly Murders His Four Children in South Jakarta

As apprehension grew, Irwan detailed how the neighborhood head and several residents forcibly entered the locked house, discovering the bodies of four children aged between 1 and 6 years old on the same bed on Wednesday.

Panca was found naked on the bathroom floor with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police indicated the suspect allegedly attempted suicide following the tragic murder of his children.

He is presently receiving treatment at a hospital under police supervision.

Amid the grim scene, neighbors and police officers found a chilling note, supposedly written in blood on the ceramic floor, bearing the words, “Puas Bunda (Satisfied Mom), tx for all”.

South Jakarta Police Chief Ade Ary Syam Indradi confirmed on Wednesday that the mother of the victims had been hospitalized since Saturday due to injuries sustained from her husband's attack.

"She is a victim of physical abuse inflicted by her husband. However, when her husband was summoned for questioning, he asserted the need to remain at home to care for the children," Ade said.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Man Who Kills His 4 Children Identified as Panca Darmansyah
News 20 minutes ago

Man Who Kills His 4 Children Identified as Panca Darmansyah

 Panca has been transferred to the Kramat Jati Police Hospital in East Jakarta to treat his wounds as he is facing criminal charges.
Indonesia Needs $106B Investments to Spur Growth above 5%: Jokowi
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Needs $106B Investments to Spur Growth above 5%: Jokowi

 Indonesia’s investment target also becomes more ambitious as the years go by.
Husband Allegedly Beats Wife before Tragic Murder of Four Children: Witnesses
News 1 hours ago

Husband Allegedly Beats Wife before Tragic Murder of Four Children: Witnesses

 The battered woman was hospitalized on Saturday, leaving her four children alone with her husband at their residence in Jagakarsa.
XL Axiata Set to Book Rp 35T in Revenue for 2024
Business 3 hours ago

XL Axiata Set to Book Rp 35T in Revenue for 2024

 XL Axiata’s revenue is projected to reach Rp 32 trillion for the current year.
Bank Saqu, Semasa Launch Semasaqu for Creative Solopreneurs
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Bank Saqu, Semasa Launch Semasaqu for Creative Solopreneurs

 The Semasaqu market will take place in The Brickhall, Fatmawati City Center in South Jakarta starting from Dec. 8-10.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion
1
United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion
2
Father Allegedly Murders His Four Children in South Jakarta
3
Indonesian Military Loses Combat Readiness Due to Outdated Weaponry: Expert
4
President Jokowi Prioritizes 4 Cities as New Growth Drivers
5
Trade Minister Greenlights TikTok's Collaboration with GoTo for E-commerce Venture
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED