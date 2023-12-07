Husband Allegedly Beats Wife before Tragic Murder of Four Children: Witnesses

Jakarta. Shocking details emerged on Thursday regarding the tragic murder scene in South Jakarta, where four young children were discovered deceased on a bed, allegedly at the hands of their father.

Witnesses recounted a disturbing series of events, indicating that the man had violently assaulted his wife, resulting in her vomiting blood and sustaining severe facial bruises from a domestic altercation on Saturday.

The battered woman was hospitalized, leaving her four children alone with her husband at their residence on Jalan Kebagusan Raya in the Jagakarsa district.

"The tragic chain of events began unfolding on Saturday when the wife, after enduring physical abuse, had to be hospitalized," said a neighbor, Titin Rohmah, 49.

She identified the husband as “Mr. Panca”.

Titin described the distressing scene, saying, "The wife exhibited bruising on her forehead and had vomited blood."

Another neighbor, Irwan, recounted seeing Panca carrying one of his children in the house on Sunday. On Tuesday, an unsettling odor of decomposition emanated from Panca’s residence, raising suspicions among residents.

As apprehension grew, Irwan detailed how the neighborhood head and several residents forcibly entered the locked house, discovering the bodies of four children aged between 1 and 6 years old on the same bed on Wednesday.

Panca was found naked on the bathroom floor with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police indicated the suspect allegedly attempted suicide following the tragic murder of his children.

He is presently receiving treatment at a hospital under police supervision.

Amid the grim scene, neighbors and police officers found a chilling note, supposedly written in blood on the ceramic floor, bearing the words, “Puas Bunda (Satisfied Mom), tx for all”.

South Jakarta Police Chief Ade Ary Syam Indradi confirmed on Wednesday that the mother of the victims had been hospitalized since Saturday due to injuries sustained from her husband's attack.

"She is a victim of physical abuse inflicted by her husband. However, when her husband was summoned for questioning, he asserted the need to remain at home to care for the children," Ade said.

