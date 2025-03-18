'I Have No Plans to Resign': Senior Minister Airlangga

Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto kicks off the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto kicks off the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Jakarta. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said Tuesday that he had no plans to resign from the cabinet. He also dismissed rumors of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani stepping down from her ministerial post.

The two ministers have been the subject of resignation rumors over the past week.

President Prabowo Subianto already had his first-ever cabinet shake-up last month. The president replaced academic Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro with nanoscience professor Brian Yuliarto as the higher education minister. Rumors are growing that Prabowo will have another cabinet reshuffle soon with Airlangga and Sri Mulyani among those possibly quitting the cabinet. Airlangga, who had been in the government for years, called it a hoax.

"First of all, I'm still working. I'm focused on my work and have no plans to resign," Airlangga was quoted by Antara as saying.

Airlangga said that he had just spoken with Sri Mulyani earlier that day. Judging by the conversation, Sri Mulyani is still working as usual, according to the senior minister.

"So it's a hoax," he said.

Airlangga is at the palace for a meeting with Prabowo on the current economic situation. The meeting is also expected to touch on the government's plans for Indonesia's special economic zones. 

In 2019, Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo appointed Airlangga as his chief economic affairs minister. Airlangga was previously Jokowi's industry minister during the latter's first term. In October 2024, Prabowo let Airlangga keep the same ministerial post. The same goes for Sri Mulyani who has been the finance minister since 2016. Sri Mulyani was also the finance minister to Jokowi's predecessor Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). 

