‘I Love Total Football But Let’s See,’ Patrick Kluivert on His Future Tactic for Indonesian Team

Jakarta. Patrick Kluivert, the new head coach of the Indonesian football team, expressed his admiration for the Dutch “total football” philosophy but refrained from committing to implementing it with his new team, saying he needs to assess the players’ qualities before deciding on a suitable tactical approach.

The former Dutch football star shared his perspective on Sunday, noting that while he favors attacking football, any system he adopts must align with the players’ strengths and preferences.

Total football is widely recognized as an aggressive and dynamic tactical style pioneered by the Dutch. In this system, all outfield players are capable of performing as defenders, midfielders, and attackers, interchanging roles fluidly to maintain the team’s structure.

Kluivert promised that his tactics will prioritize attacking play, saying: “If you want to win, of course, you have to score.”

Drawing from his experience as both a player and assistant coach under Louis Van Gaal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Kluivert said he is familiar with various tactical systems, including total football.

“I like to play attacking football and to have ball possession,” Kluivert said during his public introduction at the Mulia Hotel in Jakarta. “I’m familiar with all systems. In 2014, as assistant coach to Louis Van Gaal, we employed a similar style. Personally, I prefer the 4-3-3 formation, but it depends on what the [Indonesian] players feel comfortable with.”

Kluivert underscored the importance of adaptability, saying that effective football often requires shifting tactics during a match.

“When you play football, the system will change, maybe from 4-3-3 to 3-5-2. The most important thing is that players understand what to do in any given moment, and that’s when you can make a difference,” he explained.

The coach emphasized that his immediate focus is on understanding the strengths and qualities of the Indonesian players and designing a strategy that maximizes their potential.

“I love having possession of the ball – you don’t score if you don’t have the ball,” Kluivert noted, stressing the importance of ball control as a cornerstone of his approach.

When asked about his knowledge of the current level of Indonesian football, Kluivert admitted he has limited information but remains optimistic.

“I’m confident we can elevate them to a different level. They can become better players, and I’m 100 percent sure about that,” he said.

The Dutch "Total Football" is one of the most significant tactical innovations in the history of soccer, and it emerged during the 1970s under the guidance of coach Rinus Michels and his iconic player Johan Cruyff. This philosophy fundamentally redefined how the game was played and viewed, introducing a fluid, dynamic approach to soccer that captivated fans and frustrated opponents.

"Total Football" is built on the principle of positional interchangeability. Players are not confined to rigid roles or static positions on the field. Instead, they adapt and rotate dynamically, ensuring that the team’s structure and balance are maintained regardless of individual movements. When one player vacates a position, another seamlessly fills that role, allowing the team to sustain its shape and avoid vulnerabilities.

