I Shall Return, Luhut Says

Jakarta. Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who is being treated for an undisclosed illness, will come back soon, an aide said on Wednesday.

Luhut is currently receiving medical treatment in Singapore, prompting President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to appoint State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir to take over Luhut’s post for the time being.

Rachmat Kaimuddin, an aide to lLuhut, told reporters that his boss is recovering.

“Mr. Luhut is recovering well. I just met him yesterday, last night. He sent his regards to everyone,” Rachmat told reporters during the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit in Jakarta.

“His message was: ‘I shall return’,” Rachmat added.

Rachmat refused to reveal what Luhut’s illness was. He also did not say when exactly would Luhut return to work.

Luhut's office denied rumors of Luhut resigning from his ministerial post due to his health condition. According to his spokesman, Jodi Mahardi, on Tuesday, Luhut’s treatment currently focused on physiotherapy, namely a treatment that focuses on physical methods.

