Saturday, October 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

I Shall Return, Luhut Says

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 25, 2023 | 7:02 pm
SHARE
Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. (Antara Photo)
Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who is being treated for an undisclosed illness, will come back soon, an aide said on Wednesday.

Luhut is currently receiving medical treatment in Singapore, prompting President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to appoint State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir to take over Luhut’s post for the time being.

Rachmat Kaimuddin, an aide to lLuhut, told reporters that his boss is recovering.

“Mr. Luhut is recovering well. I just met him yesterday, last night. He sent his regards to everyone,” Rachmat told reporters during the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit in Jakarta.

Advertisement

“His message was: ‘I shall return’,” Rachmat added.

Rachmat refused to reveal what Luhut’s illness was. He also did not say when exactly would Luhut return to work.  

Luhut's office denied rumors of Luhut resigning from his ministerial post due to his health condition. According to his spokesman, Jodi Mahardi, on Tuesday, Luhut’s treatment currently focused on physiotherapy, namely a treatment that focuses on physical methods.

Read More: Erick Stands In as Interim Investment Minister for Hospitalized Luhut 

Tags:
#People
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t

 According to Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga, the digital economy calls for collaboration with the private sector.
Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says
Business 2 hours ago

Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says

 This incentive is necessary to counteract the slowdown in the real estate sector, as consumers tend to postpone their purchases. 
BP Batam Hosts 2023 Investment Award
Special Updates 4 hours ago

BP Batam Hosts 2023 Investment Award

 The awards fall into 10 categories, including foreign investors who have recorded the highest exports.
Made-in-Indonesia Wound Treatment Gel Makes Way to S. Korea
Business 5 hours ago

Made-in-Indonesia Wound Treatment Gel Makes Way to S. Korea

 The first batch of delivery saw Menarini sending as many as 90,000 units of their made-in-Indonesia Dermatix gel to South Korea.
Indonesia Urges UNGA to Investigate Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital
News 8 hours ago

Indonesia Urges UNGA to Investigate Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital

 Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel are blaming one another over the Gaza hospital blast.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
1
French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
2
Gov’t Mulls Giving Incentives to Electric Car Producers
3
Researcher Predicts Smooth Transfer of Power in 2024
4
US Strikes Iran-Linked Sites in Syria in Retaliation For Attacks on US Troops
5
South Korean National Arrested in Connection with Immigration Official's Death
Opini Title
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED