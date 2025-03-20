Illegal Fishing Costs Indonesia Over $800 Million in Five Years

Jakarta. Indonesia has suffered losses of more than Rp 13 trillion (approximately $800 million) due to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing between 2020 and 2025, according to the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry.

Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono revealed the figure during a press briefing on Thursday to mark the International Day for the Fight Against IUU Fishing. The event was held at the ministry’s headquarters in Central Jakarta.

“We remain fully committed to protecting our maritime territory, whether from illegal fishing vessels entering from abroad or from domestic actors who engage in unregulated practices,” Trenggono said.

He added that the economic damage stems not only from foreign vessels operating illegally in Indonesian waters but also from domestic fishing operations that are legal but fail to contribute significantly to the national economy.

“To be honest, some of the domestic operations are not technically illegal, but they don’t deliver substantial benefits to the state,” he explained.

Each year, at least 7.5 million tons of fish are caught illegally in Indonesian waters, according to ministry estimates.

In one recent operation, two Malaysian-flagged vessels were intercepted in the Malacca Strait by the ministry's surveillance team. The operation, led by the Belawan station's patrol vessel Hiu 16, involved a high-speed chase and warning shots.

Officials seized both boats and detained seven individuals, including the skippers and crew, all of whom were found to be Indonesian nationals from Tanjung Balai, North Sumatra.

“This operation was launched in response to a tip from the local community. We acted swiftly and caught two vessels red-handed fishing illegally in our waters,” said Saiful Umam, Director General of Marine and Fisheries Resources Surveillance.

The use of trawl nets and illegal entry into Indonesian waters are punishable by up to eight years in prison and fines of up to Rp 1.5 billion. Authorities estimate the economic loss caused by the illegal operation at Rp 19.9 billion ($1.2 million).

As of May this year, Indonesia has seized a total of 13 foreign fishing vessels, including five from the Philippines, four from Vietnam, three from Malaysia, and one from China, according to ministry data.

