Illegal Fishing Costs Indonesia Over $800 Million in Five Years

Muhammad Farhan
June 6, 2025 | 12:48 pm
SHARE
An official of the Marine Affairs and Fishery Ministry stands on a patrol boat while chasing two Vietnamese vessels for alleged illegal fishing and trespassing, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Handout)
An official of the Marine Affairs and Fishery Ministry stands on a patrol boat while chasing two Vietnamese vessels for alleged illegal fishing and trespassing, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Handout)

Jakarta. Indonesia has suffered losses of more than Rp 13 trillion (approximately $800 million) due to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing between 2020 and 2025, according to the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry.

Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono revealed the figure during a press briefing on Thursday to mark the International Day for the Fight Against IUU Fishing. The event was held at the ministry’s headquarters in Central Jakarta.

“We remain fully committed to protecting our maritime territory, whether from illegal fishing vessels entering from abroad or from domestic actors who engage in unregulated practices,” Trenggono said.

He added that the economic damage stems not only from foreign vessels operating illegally in Indonesian waters but also from domestic fishing operations that are legal but fail to contribute significantly to the national economy.

Advertisement

“To be honest, some of the domestic operations are not technically illegal, but they don’t deliver substantial benefits to the state,” he explained.

Each year, at least 7.5 million tons of fish are caught illegally in Indonesian waters, according to ministry estimates.

Read More:
Indonesia Seizes Two Malaysian-Flagged Vessels for Illegal Fishing in Malacca Strait

In one recent operation, two Malaysian-flagged vessels were intercepted in the Malacca Strait by the ministry's surveillance team. The operation, led by the Belawan station's patrol vessel Hiu 16, involved a high-speed chase and warning shots.

Officials seized both boats and detained seven individuals, including the skippers and crew, all of whom were found to be Indonesian nationals from Tanjung Balai, North Sumatra.

“This operation was launched in response to a tip from the local community. We acted swiftly and caught two vessels red-handed fishing illegally in our waters,” said Saiful Umam, Director General of Marine and Fisheries Resources Surveillance.

The use of trawl nets and illegal entry into Indonesian waters are punishable by up to eight years in prison and fines of up to Rp 1.5 billion. Authorities estimate the economic loss caused by the illegal operation at Rp 19.9 billion ($1.2 million).

As of May this year, Indonesia has seized a total of 13 foreign fishing vessels, including five from the Philippines, four from Vietnam, three from Malaysia, and one from China, according to ministry data.

Tags:
#Defense
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Illegal Fishing Costs Indonesia Over $800 Million in Five Years
News 5 hours ago

Illegal Fishing Costs Indonesia Over $800 Million in Five Years

 Indonesia lost $800 million to illegal fishing since 2020, with 7.5M tons of fish stolen yearly, the fisheries minister said.
Indonesia Seizes Two Malaysian-Flagged Vessels for Illegal Fishing in Malacca Strait
News May 29, 2025 | 6:43 pm

Indonesia Seizes Two Malaysian-Flagged Vessels for Illegal Fishing in Malacca Strait

 “Interestingly, while the boats fly Malaysian flags, all seven crew members are Indonesian citizens,” said an official.
Indonesian Authorities Detain Two Vietnamese Fishing Boats and 30 Crew Members
News Apr 18, 2025 | 11:42 pm

Indonesian Authorities Detain Two Vietnamese Fishing Boats and 30 Crew Members

 The operation resulted in the arrest of 30 Vietnamese nationals and the seizure of 4.5 tons of illegally caught fish.
Japan Seeks to Hire More Indonesian Workers in Fishery Sector
Business Mar 20, 2025 | 4:47 am

Japan Seeks to Hire More Indonesian Workers in Fishery Sector

 Japan has been facing a significant decline in its fishery workforce, dropping from 238,000 workers in 2003 to 123,000 in 2022.

The Latest

Indonesia to Stop Corn Imports by 2026, Prabowo Says
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia to Stop Corn Imports by 2026, Prabowo Says

 President Prabowo aims to halt corn imports by 2026, citing a 48% surge in local output and a push for farmer welfare and food independence.
Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns
News 2 hours ago

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

 Indonesia halts Gag Nikel’s mining ops in Raja Ampat for environmental review, as Minister Bahlil plans on-site inspection.
Illegal Fishing Costs Indonesia Over $800 Million in Five Years
News 5 hours ago

Illegal Fishing Costs Indonesia Over $800 Million in Five Years

 Indonesia lost $800 million to illegal fishing since 2020, with 7.5M tons of fish stolen yearly, the fisheries minister said.
NBA Finals: Haliburton's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Pacers Over Thunder in Game 1 Thriller
News 6 hours ago

NBA Finals: Haliburton's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Pacers Over Thunder in Game 1 Thriller

 Tyrese Haliburton hit a 21-footer with 0.3 seconds left as the Pacers erased a 15-point deficit to stun the Thunder 111–110 in Game 1.
Indonesia Arrests Foreign Nationals in Bali on Drugs Charges That Could Carry Death Penalty
News 16 hours ago

Indonesia Arrests Foreign Nationals in Bali on Drugs Charges That Could Carry Death Penalty

 Both PR and HV are now suspected of dealing in narcotics, based on the evidence that was found with them.
News Index

Most Popular

BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
1
BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
2
Indonesia Sees Trade Deficit with China Double, Rejects Link to US Tariffs
3
Australian Government Issues Travel Advisory for Indonesia, Especially Bali
4
OECD Cuts Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7 Percent
5
Gov’t Lifts Hotel Meeting Restrictions as Industry Faces Financial Crunch
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED