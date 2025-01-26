‘I’m Just A Fighter’: Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn Wins 2025 Indonesia Masters

Thai badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn wins the men's singles title at the 2025 Indonesia Masters in Istora Senayan, Jakarta, on Jan. 26, 2025. Vitidsarn wins the tournament after defeating Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Thai badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn wins the men's singles title at the 2025 Indonesia Masters in Istora Senayan, Jakarta, on Jan. 26, 2025. Vitidsarn wins the tournament after defeating Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Thai badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn clinched the 2025 Indonesia Masters men’s singles title after defeating Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie on Sunday.

Vitidsarn defeated Jonatan, popularly known as Jojo, 18-21, 21-17, 21-18 in the tournament finals. In a post-match presser, Vitidsarn called Jojo a “top player” after being told to have similar play styles.

“I’m just a fighter, but not a top player. I have to learn from top players like Jonatan,” Vitidsarn said.

The two athletes faced one another in front of a full house at Jakarta’s Istora Senayan arena. The always-packed indoor stadium has gained recognition for its roaring crowd. Almost everyone in the audience had thundersticks that day. For over an hour, the crowd made noise with the inflatables in unison while shouting “Indonesia” at the top of their lungs. They also tried to give Jonatan some confidence booster by yelling “Jojo pasti bisa!” (‘You can do it, Jojo!’). The “Hu!” and “Ea!” cheers made whenever a player hit the shuttlecock made the match even livelier.

Despite having most, if not all, members of the audience rooting for his opponent, Vitidsarn claimed that he did not feel any pressure from the crowd. To the 23-year-old Vitidsarn, not overthinking is his recipe to his victory.

“I didn’t think too much. Because if I do, I will feel a lot of pressure. Jonatan is a very strong performer in every tournament. So I tried to concentrate more [during the match],” Vitidsarn said.

He added: “Every time I play, I [think to myself that] I have to enjoy the game.” 

Later that day, Jojo told the press that he had given his all for the match.

“I tried my best, but he [Vitidsarn] did a great job today. He was incredibly patient,” Jojo said.

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie kneels in defeat after losing to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles category at the 2025 Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Jan. 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

