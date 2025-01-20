Immigration Officers Arrest Six Foreign Nationals in Kalibata City

Jakarta. Immigration officers arrested six foreign nationals at Kalibata City, Pancoran, South Jakarta, in the early hours of Friday for alleged violation of their stay permits in Indonesia.

Head of the Intelligence and Immigration Enforcement Division of South Jakarta, Prihatno Juniardi, said officers visited 29 units at the Kalibata City Apartment complex to track down foreigners violating immigration regulations.

"There were findings of violations committed by foreigners, such as not living at their registered address, overstaying, and not possessing proper documentation," said Prihatno.

During the operation, officers encountered some technical difficulties, as several room occupants refused to open their doors. However, the rooms targeted in the raid were known to be occupied by foreign nationals.

"We confirmed the nationality of the residents and the nature of their violations. Then, we will contact the respective embassies," he added.

As a result, six foreigners from Somalia and Yemen who did not have documentation were arrested. Immigration authorities are still conducting a further investigation and identification of the six individuals.

"If they are found to be undocumented, they will be deported," he concluded.

