Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Detained After Martial Law Scandal

Seoul. South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was detained Wednesday morning in a large-scale law enforcement operation at the presidential compound. The move followed weeks of defiance by Yoon, who had refused to cooperate with an investigation into his imposition of martial law last month.

In a pre-recorded video message before being escorted to the anti-corruption agency's headquarters, Yoon decried the situation, saying, "The rule of law has completely collapsed in this country." His lawyers had attempted to negotiate a voluntary appearance for questioning, but investigators executed the detention warrant regardless.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials confirmed Yoon was taken into custody after hundreds of officers entered the residential compound in Hannam-dong, Seoul. This marked the agency's second attempt to detain him, following a failed effort earlier this month. Black SUVs with police escorts were seen leaving the compound, and a vehicle believed to be carrying Yoon later arrived at the agency's office in nearby Gwacheon.

Yoon had been holed up in the presidential residence for weeks, pledging to "fight to the end" against efforts to remove him. He defended his Dec. 3 martial law declaration as a necessary response to what he called an "anti-state" opposition using its parliamentary majority to block his agenda.

The anti-corruption agency is investigating whether the martial law declaration constituted an attempted rebellion. They had issued multiple summonses to Yoon, all of which he ignored. After the presidential security service obstructed their initial detention effort on Jan. 3, investigators pledged to take stronger measures.

Tense Standoff at the Presidential Compound

The detention operation unfolded after a prolonged standoff at the compound's entrance. Law enforcement officers used ladders to scale barricades erected by the presidential security service, which had fortified the area with buses and barbed wire.

Anti-corruption officials and police eventually reached a metal gate near Yoon's residence. Following discussions with Yoon's legal team and chief of staff, the security service removed barricades, allowing officers to enter the compound.

Despite the court-issued detention warrant, the presidential security service had argued it was obligated to protect the impeached president. If investigators fail to secure a formal arrest warrant within 48 hours, Yoon will be released.



Political and Legal Ramifications



South Korea's acting leader, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, called for calm, urging law enforcement and the presidential security service to avoid physical confrontations.

The opposition Democratic Party, which led Yoon's impeachment campaign on Dec. 14, demanded the security service cooperate with the detention. Meanwhile, lawmakers from Yoon's People Power Party protested near the residence, condemning the detention as illegal.

The National Police Agency, reportedly deploying over 1,000 officers, warned that bodyguards obstructing the detention could face arrest. Yoon's lawyers have argued the detention warrant is invalid, citing laws protecting locations tied to military secrets. The warrant remains valid through Jan. 21.

Yoon's detention has sparked competing protests near the compound. Supporters have vowed to defend him, while critics have called for his imprisonment. Thousands of police officers monitored the demonstrations to maintain order.

Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3, deploying troops around the National Assembly in an attempt to block lawmakers from convening. The move backfired when legislators broke through the blockade and voted to end the measure within hours.

On Dec. 14, 2024, the opposition-led assembly impeached Yoon, accusing him of rebellion. His presidential powers were suspended, pending a decision by the Constitutional Court on whether to uphold the impeachment or reinstate him.

The court held its first hearing on Tuesday, which Yoon refused to attend. A second hearing is scheduled for Thursday, with proceedings set to continue whether or not Yoon is present.

