In Modern Elections, Lack of Quick Counts Is Now A Problem

Bekasi. In the digital age, election results can often be projected within hours, thanks to research firms conducting quick counts using meaningful samples from polling stations. However, when over 500 elections occur simultaneously in a single day and only a few pollsters are available, many candidates are left relying on the traditional, time-intensive vote-counting process to learn the outcome.

Even in Bekasi City, located just east of Jakarta, candidates lacked access to quick count services.

The three-way mayoral race in Bekasi failed to attract interest from polling organizations, as these firms focused on gubernatorial contests in key provinces. This absence of immediate projections has heightened tensions, with leading candidates prematurely declaring victory based on internal counts.

Mayoral candidate Tri Adhianto claimed victory with 48 percent of the vote, citing an "internal quick count" conducted by his campaign team. Not to be outdone, rival Heri Koswara announced his win, claiming to have secured 48.68 percent, also based on his team’s tally.

The conflicting announcements, made during separate press conferences, have left voters confused and fueled political tension.

Bekasi’s Acting Mayor, Raden Gani Muhammad, urged all candidates and their supporters to remain calm and await the official results from the General Election Commission (KPU), which are expected no earlier than December 6.

"I call on all campaign teams and supporters to exercise restraint. There was no quick count conducted for the Bekasi City election. Let’s wait for the KPU to announce the official results," Raden said on Thursday.

Afif Fauzi, a commissioner of the KPU's Bekasi City branch, echoed this sentiment, adding that election disputes should be resolved through the Constitutional Court only after the final tally is released.

On Wednesday, Indonesia held simultaneous elections for 37 governors and more than 500 regents and mayors, marking the first time in the nation's history that all local leaders were elected on the same day.

While this simultaneous election day aimed to streamline the democratic process, the absence of quick count projections in many areas has revealed logistical challenges, including in urban regions like Bekasi. As the nation waits for official results, the need for reliable and widespread election monitoring becomes ever more apparent.

