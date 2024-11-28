In Modern Elections, Lack of Quick Counts Is Now A Problem

Rino Fajar Setiawan, Heru Andriyanto
November 28, 2024 | 10:11 pm
SHARE
A worker pushes a cart carrying ballot papers at a warehouse in Medan Satria District, Bekasi, West Java, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Antara Photo/ Fakhri Hermansyah)
A worker pushes a cart carrying ballot papers at a warehouse in Medan Satria District, Bekasi, West Java, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Antara Photo/ Fakhri Hermansyah)

Bekasi. In the digital age, election results can often be projected within hours, thanks to research firms conducting quick counts using meaningful samples from polling stations. However, when over 500 elections occur simultaneously in a single day and only a few pollsters are available, many candidates are left relying on the traditional, time-intensive vote-counting process to learn the outcome.

Even in Bekasi City, located just east of Jakarta, candidates lacked access to quick count services.

The three-way mayoral race in Bekasi failed to attract interest from polling organizations, as these firms focused on gubernatorial contests in key provinces. This absence of immediate projections has heightened tensions, with leading candidates prematurely declaring victory based on internal counts.

Mayoral candidate Tri Adhianto claimed victory with 48 percent of the vote, citing an "internal quick count" conducted by his campaign team. Not to be outdone, rival Heri Koswara announced his win, claiming to have secured 48.68 percent, also based on his team’s tally.

Advertisement

The conflicting announcements, made during separate press conferences, have left voters confused and fueled political tension.

Bekasi’s Acting Mayor, Raden Gani Muhammad, urged all candidates and their supporters to remain calm and await the official results from the General Election Commission (KPU), which are expected no earlier than December 6.

"I call on all campaign teams and supporters to exercise restraint. There was no quick count conducted for the Bekasi City election. Let’s wait for the KPU to announce the official results," Raden said on Thursday.

Afif Fauzi, a commissioner of the KPU's Bekasi City branch, echoed this sentiment, adding that election disputes should be resolved through the Constitutional Court only after the final tally is released.

On Wednesday, Indonesia held simultaneous elections for 37 governors and more than 500 regents and mayors, marking the first time in the nation's history that all local leaders were elected on the same day.

While this simultaneous election day aimed to streamline the democratic process, the absence of quick count projections in many areas has revealed logistical challenges, including in urban regions like Bekasi. As the nation waits for official results, the need for reliable and widespread election monitoring becomes ever more apparent.

Tags:
#Politics #Elections
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Mexican President Says Tariff War With US Can Be Averted
News 9 minutes ago

Mexican President Says Tariff War With US Can Be Averted

 On Wednesday, Trump wrote that Sheinbaum had agreed to stop unauthorized migration across the border into the United States.
UAE in Talks to Invest in Prabowo’s 3 Million Homes Program
Business 6 hours ago

UAE in Talks to Invest in Prabowo’s 3 Million Homes Program

 The Indonesian government has approached some Emirati businesses to invest in the ambitious
In Modern Elections, Lack of Quick Counts Is Now A Problem
News 8 hours ago

In Modern Elections, Lack of Quick Counts Is Now A Problem

 The three-way mayoral race in Bekasi failed to attract interest from polling organizations, as they focused on gubernatorial contests.
Social Media Ban for Under-16s Passes Australian Senate and Will Soon Be World-First Law
Tech 8 hours ago

Social Media Ban for Under-16s Passes Australian Senate and Will Soon Be World-First Law

 The Senate passed the bill 34 votes to 19. The House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved the legislation by 102 - 13.
KPU Says No Winner Yet in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
News 8 hours ago

KPU Says No Winner Yet in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

 Jakarta is the only province that requires the elected governor to win more than 50 percent of the vote or a runoff is held.
News Index

Most Popular

Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
1
Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
2
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
3
Pramono on Course to Win Jakarta Governorship
4
Fire Breaks Out at Gyukaku Restaurant in Grand Indonesia Mall
5
Megawati: ‘PDIP Would Have Won in Central Java if the Election Was Fair’
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED