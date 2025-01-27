Indikator Survey: President Prabowo Enjoys 79.3% Approval as Political Honeymoon Continues

Jakarta. As President Prabowo Subianto approaches his 100th day in office, his approval rating has skyrocketed to 79.3 percent, according to a new survey by Indikator Politik Indonesia.

“Around 13.5 percent of respondents reported being very satisfied with his performance, while 65.8 percent were fairly satisfied, culminating in a total approval rating of 79.3 percent,” Indikator Politik Indonesia Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said during an online press briefing on Monday.

The survey also revealed that 16.3 percent of respondents were less satisfied, 0.6 percent expressed no satisfaction at all, and 3.8 percent were either unsure or declined to answer.

Burhanuddin described the high approval rating as a robust political capital for the president. “This data indicates that the political honeymoon between the public and President Prabowo remains intact,” he said.

Drawing comparisons, Burhanuddin said former President Joko Widodo’s first term (2014-2015) saw approval ratings dampened by controversial fuel price hikes, while former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s second term faced early turbulence from the Century Bank scandal and internal party disputes.

“Thus far, no significant controversies have disrupted President Prabowo’s approval rating, even though initial discussions on raising the VAT to 12 percent were met with concern before being revised,” Burhanuddin said.

The survey, conducted between Jan. 16 and 21, 2025, involved 1,220 respondents aged 17 and above. Using a multistage random sampling method, the survey achieved proportional representation across Indonesia. It has a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of ±2.5 percent.

