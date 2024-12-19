Indomie Variants Recalled in Australia Over Undeclared Allergens

Jakarta. Ausino Exim Pty Ltd has announced a recall of several Indomie instant noodle variants in Australia due to undeclared allergens on their packaging. The affected products include Indomie Goreng Rendang, Indomie Ayam Bawang (Chicken and Onion), and Indomie Soto Mi (Noodle Soup) flavors.

According to a statement on the Food Standards Australia-New Zealand (FSANZ) website quoted on Thursday, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products failed to list milk or egg allergens, posing a risk to consumers with allergies.

The Indomie Goreng Rendang flavor did not disclose milk allergens.

The Indomie Ayam Bawang flavor did not disclose egg allergens.

The Indomie Soto Mi flavor did not disclose milk allergens.

"Any consumers who have a milk and/or egg allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed," stated FSANZ in its official notice.

Consumers with allergies or intolerances to milk or eggs are advised not to consume these products. Affected customers can return the items to their place of purchase for a full refund. FSANZ also encourages anyone concerned about their health after consuming the products to seek medical advice.

