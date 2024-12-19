Indomie Variants Recalled in Australia Over Undeclared Allergens

Herman
December 19, 2024 | 1:45 pm
SHARE
Ausino Exim Pty Ltd has announced a recall of several Indomie instant noodle variants in Australia due to undeclared allergens on their packaging. (Shutterstock)
Ausino Exim Pty Ltd has announced a recall of several Indomie instant noodle variants in Australia due to undeclared allergens on their packaging. (Shutterstock)

Jakarta. Ausino Exim Pty Ltd has announced a recall of several Indomie instant noodle variants in Australia due to undeclared allergens on their packaging. The affected products include Indomie Goreng Rendang, Indomie Ayam Bawang (Chicken and Onion), and Indomie Soto Mi (Noodle Soup) flavors.

According to a statement on the Food Standards Australia-New Zealand (FSANZ) website quoted on Thursday, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products failed to list milk or egg allergens, posing a risk to consumers with allergies.

  • The Indomie Goreng Rendang flavor did not disclose milk allergens.
  • The Indomie Ayam Bawang flavor did not disclose egg allergens.
  • The Indomie Soto Mi flavor did not disclose milk allergens.

"Any consumers who have a milk and/or egg allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed," stated FSANZ in its official notice.

Consumers with allergies or intolerances to milk or eggs are advised not to consume these products. Affected customers can return the items to their place of purchase for a full refund. FSANZ also encourages anyone concerned about their health after consuming the products to seek medical advice.

Advertisement

Tags:
#Health #International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Economist Warns of Potential Food Waste in Free Nutritious Meal Program
News 50 minutes ago

Economist Warns of Potential Food Waste in Free Nutritious Meal Program

 Bappenas revealed that from 2000 to 2019, Indonesia generated 184 kilograms of food loss and waste per capita annually.
Police Deny Allegations of Extortion at Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024
News 1 hours ago

Police Deny Allegations of Extortion at Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024

 Police deny claims by foreign tourists alleging forced urine tests and extortion during the 2024 Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) in Jakarta
Indomie Variants Recalled in Australia Over Undeclared Allergens
News 2 hours ago

Indomie Variants Recalled in Australia Over Undeclared Allergens

 Ausino Exim Pty Ltd has announced the recall of several Indomie variants in Australia, including Indomie Goreng Rendang flavor
BRI Assures Customers' Data and Funds Are Safe Following Alleged Bashe Ransomware Attack
Tech 2 hours ago

BRI Assures Customers' Data and Funds Are Safe Following Alleged Bashe Ransomware Attack

 BRI assured customers that their data and funds remain secure following rumors of a ransomware attack
MBG Program Boosts School Attendance and Local Income in Early Trials: CORE
News 3 hours ago

MBG Program Boosts School Attendance and Local Income in Early Trials: CORE

 CORE research found that Prabowo's MBG program boosts school attendance and mothers' income, but supply chain challenges must be addressed.
News Index

Most Popular

Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
1
Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
2
OJK Places Former Investree CEO Adrian Gunadi on Wanted List, Suspected to Have Fled Abroad
3
Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
4
KPK Raids Bank Indonesia's Office in Corruption Probe Over Misused CSR Funds
5
"Matur Nuwun": Mary Jane Veloso Thanks Indonesia Before Returning to Manila
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED