Indonesia Admits Fault for Long-Vacant Envoy to US, Says Candidacy in Progress

Jakarta. Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono apologized to the country’s lawmakers on Monday after Indonesia left the position for the ambassador to the United States vacant for years, promising that the candidacy for this strategic post would soon be in full swing.

Sugiono said the government would inform the House of Representatives regarding the nominee later this week. Despite having become the US’s so-called “comprehensive strategic partner” since November 2023, Indonesia to this day does not have an ambassador representing its interests in the economic superpower.

Rosan Roeslani, the chief of the sovereign fund Danantara and investment minister, was the last person to assume the US envoy role. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, however, appointed Rosan to be the state-owned companies deputy minister in July 2023 after the businessman represented Indonesia in the US for about two years.

“I think it is our fault that this [ambassadorial appointment] is not taking place quickly and smoothly. We hope to pen a letter [regarding the US envoy nominee] to the House over the next day or so,” Sugiono told lawmakers at the parliamentary complex in Jakarta.

He added: “We do acknowledge that these positions are all important. We must appoint someone as soon as possible. … The search for an ambassador is not easy. We have to take everything into consideration, including the candidates' skills. … It is indeed time-consuming.”

Sugiono claimed that his ministry had finished the necessary preparations for the envoy nominees, be it for the US or other vacant seats. The rest of the hearing was not open to media coverage.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, Sugiono urged patience for further announcements about appointees in foreign missions. The House will have ambassador nominees undergo a fit-and-proper test to make sure they are suitable for the job. Sugiono also remained tight-lipped when the Jakarta Globe asked him whether the candidate was a career diplomat.

“I don’t think it’d be wise if I say [the name] out loud here," he said.

The Prabowo Subianto government has been under immense pressure to pick a US envoy following US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats. Trump announced in April that he would slap 32 percent tariffs on Indonesian goods over accusations of unfair trade practices.

He later postponed the duty hikes until July 9. This three-month pause saw Indonesia and other countries approaching the US with some trade deals in hopes of bringing down the tariffs.

Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto recently announced that the Trump government had welcomed Indonesia’s proposal for a “fair and square trade” ahead of the deadline.

