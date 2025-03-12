Indonesia Aims to Host 2036 Olympics, 2030 Youth Games

Jakarta. Indonesia still dreams of hosting the 2036 Olympics, which would be the first time for the Southeast Asian country to be the hold the international multi-sport event if it wins the bid.

Indonesia made its Olympics debut in 1952, and has never become host for the quadrennial event. This year, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) is turning 73.

"73 years is not just a number. It is a reminder that we still have a big dream of not only wanting to raise our flag and have the national anthem play [as our athletes stand on] the podium. Indonesia also wants to become the Olympics host," NOC's chairman Raja Sapta Oktohari said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

To this end, work is underway for Indonesia to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics, an international multi-sports festival for teenagers.

Oktohari said that the NOC had submitted a proposal to the Olympic Council of Asia -- the region's governing body of sports -- for the 2030 bid. Oktohari said that the youth games could be a stepping stone for Indonesia to becoming the 2036 Olympics host. Indonesia also does not need to build additional infrastructure as it already has sufficient facilities from hosting the 2018 Asian Games and the 2018 Asian Para Games. The landmark Gelora Bung Karno and the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) are also available.

"The NOC has done the first bidding process [to be the host] for the Youth Olympics in Jakarta in 2030. ... The ever-developing infrastructure in Indonesia will definitely increase our chances of becoming the host of major multi-sports events like the Youth Olympics," Oktohari said.

Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo said that the government would back these hosting bids.

"We will also support the NOC and all sports branches in developing the athletes. This includes in terms of the sports infrastructure development for the matches and athletic development," Dito said.

