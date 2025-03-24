Indonesia Aims to Keep World Cup Hopes Alive Against Bahrain

Andrea Arshirena Hosana
March 24, 2025 | 6:12 pm
Indonesian striker Ragnar Oratmangoen, center, fights for the ball against Bahrain player Vincent Emmanuel, right, during the World Cup qualifier the Riffa National Stadium in Bahrain, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo courtesy of PSSI)
Indonesian striker Ragnar Oratmangoen, center, fights for the ball against Bahrain player Vincent Emmanuel, right, during the World Cup qualifier the Riffa National Stadium in Bahrain, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo courtesy of PSSI)

Jakarta. Indonesia faces a crucial match against Bahrain in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with a victory essential to keep their dream alive. The match will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday night.

Indonesia head coach Patrick Kluivert remains confident in his squad's preparations. While acknowledging Bahrain as a formidable opponent, the Dutch tactician believes his team must remain focused and deliver a strong performance.

Despite suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat to Australia in Sydney last week, Kluivert insists the team’s morale remains intact. “The players have shown great mental resilience. We believe we can get a positive result,” Kluivert said.

The Garuda squad faces injury setbacks ahead of the match. Key players Mees Hilgers, Sandy Walsh, and Ole Romeny missed training at Stadion Madya on Saturday, reducing the squad to 26 players.

Hilgers and Walsh picked up injuries during the loss to Australia, with Hilgers undergoing an MRI scan to assess the severity. Meanwhile, Walsh is reportedly recovering well and is expected to rejoin team training on Sunday.

In Hilgers’ absence, center-back Rizky Ridho is the leading candidate to step into the starting XI. The 22-year-old defender remains focused on delivering his best performance if given the nod. “It’s up to the coach, but whoever plays will give their all for the national team,” Ridho told reporters.

Indonesia’s Tough History Against Bahrain

Bahrain has historically posed a challenge for Indonesia. The most infamous encounter came in 2012 when Bahrain routed Indonesia 10-0 in a World Cup qualifier. However, their most recent meeting in the current qualification campaign ended in a 2-2 draw.

Here’s a look at their head-to-head record:

  • 2004 Asian Cup: Indonesia 1-3 Bahrain

  • 2007 Asian Cup: Indonesia 2-1 Bahrain

  • 2014 World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia 0-2 Bahrain

  • 2014 World Cup Qualifiers: Bahrain 10-0 Indonesia

  • 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Bahrain 2-2 Indonesia

With just one win and a draw in their last five meetings against Bahrain, Indonesia will be eager to rewrite history. A victory would not only boost their qualifying hopes but also mark a statement performance under Kluivert’s leadership.

Kickoff at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. local time, with fans expecting a fierce battle as Indonesia fights to keep their World Cup dream alive.

#Sports
