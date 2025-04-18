Indonesia Aims to Seal EU Trade Deal by Mid-2025 After Years of Talks

Arnoldus Kristianus
May 3, 2025 | 10:00 am
SHARE
A man holds a European Union flag as he walks outside the European Commission building during Europe Day celebrations in Brussels on May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo File)
A man holds a European Union flag as he walks outside the European Commission building during Europe Day celebrations in Brussels on May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo File)

Jakarta. Indonesia is pushing to conclude negotiations on the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) by the first half of 2025, a long-awaited deal aimed at deepening economic, trade, and investment ties between Southeast Asia’s largest economy and the European Union.

At present, a trade treaty between Indonesia and the EU is in the works, although years have passed since the negotiations began in July 2016. The pact’s deadline has been repeatedly pushed back, and Jakarta now intends to complete the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) within the first semester of 2025. Indonesia reported that its trade surplus with the EU reached nearly $4.5 billion in 2024, almost double the $2.5 billion surplus recorded in 2023. Like most CEPAs, the agreement is expected to significantly reduce import tariffs on goods entering Europe, although the government will release full details once the deal is officially signed.

Chief Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič on Monday, May 5, to discuss final points of the agreement.

Read More:
‘Early Bird Gets the Worm’: Airlangga Reflects on Swift Trade Talks with US
Advertisement

Deputy Foreign Minister Arif Havas Oegroseno noted that the two sides have undergone 19 rounds of negotiations, with discussions covering trade in goods, sustainable development, and responsible investment. “We’ve completed 19 negotiation rounds. God willing, we will finalize the agreement this year,” Arif told reporters on Friday.

Key commodities such as palm oil, cocoa, and coffee have featured prominently in the negotiations. Arif said cocoa, in particular, has become a concern due to declining plantation land and crop diseases in Africa, prompting Indonesia to import the commodity.

Edi Prio Pambudi, Deputy for Economic and Investment Cooperation at the Coordinating Ministry, emphasized that the agreement must be fair and reciprocal. While Indonesia is willing to grant market access, it expects equal treatment in return.

“We can’t just allow greater access to our markets without ensuring our interests are also protected,” he said. “Our domestic priorities must be recognized by the EU. Flexibility must go both ways.”

Read More:
EU A Reliable Partner for Indonesia Amid Tariff War, Estonia Says

Edi added that Indonesia wants benefits equal to those granted to other EU trading partners, such as Vietnam. “Our benchmark is simple: we want the same benefits that countries like Vietnam receive,” he said. “This agreement is about expanding Indonesia’s market access in Europe.”

The Indonesian government is targeting substantive completion of the trade deal by the second quarter of 2025. A final legal review and document vetting process will follow.

“If we don’t finish by Q2, it’s going to drag on too long,” Edi said. “What matters now is reaching a substantive agreement. The rest --legal scrubbing and technical details-- can follow.”

The IEU-CEPA is expected to significantly boost Indonesia’s trade volume with the EU, currently one of its largest non-ASEAN trading partners, and help diversify export destinations.

Tags:
#International #Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Aims to Seal EU Trade Deal by Mid-2025 After Years of Talks
News 5 minutes ago

Indonesia Aims to Seal EU Trade Deal by Mid-2025 After Years of Talks

 Indonesia aims to finalize its long-delayed CEPA trade pact with the EU by mid-2025, eyeing tariff cuts and equal market access benefits.
‘Early Bird Gets the Worm’: Airlangga Reflects on Swift Trade Talks with US
Business May 1, 2025 | 10:54 am

‘Early Bird Gets the Worm’: Airlangga Reflects on Swift Trade Talks with US

 As Southeast Asia braces for the fallout from Washington’s sweeping tariff hikes, Indonesia is positioning itself as a proactive negotiator.
As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club
Business May 1, 2025 | 9:24 am

As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club

 The CPTPP is a trade pact that evolved out the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) -- a separate agreement that the Trump-led US had exited.
Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 11:47 pm

Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform

 Indonesia ranks eighth among the countries affected by the US tariff hike, facing a 32 percent increase.
President Prabowo Approves Task Forces to Address Tariffs, Unemployment, and Deregulation
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 9:01 pm

President Prabowo Approves Task Forces to Address Tariffs, Unemployment, and Deregulation

 Indonesia forms three task forces to tackle economic issues, focusing on US tariffs, job creation, and regulatory reforms amid global uncert
Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 2:35 pm

Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations

 The US has raised concerns over the counterfeit goods trade in Jakarta's Mangga Dua, a popular shopping district in North Jakarta.
Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 11:09 am

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

 At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.
No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks
Business Apr 19, 2025 | 10:36 pm

No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks

 Although the US initially announced a 32 percent tariff on Indonesian exports, Airlangga said the actual ceiling could be higher.
Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses
Business Apr 19, 2025 | 10:35 pm

Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses

 These intensified diplomatic engagements are part of Indonesia’s broader “mitigation efforts” to counter the effects of the US tariffs.
Indonesia Prepares Economic Stimulus to Counter US Tariffs, Protect Local Jobs
Business Apr 18, 2025 | 6:15 pm

Indonesia Prepares Economic Stimulus to Counter US Tariffs, Protect Local Jobs

 Indonesia prepares stimulus, policy reforms, and import offers to counter looming US tariffs and protect export-heavy industries.

The Latest

World’s Oldest Living Person, 115-Year-Old Briton, Says 'Never Argue' Is Her Secret to Longevity
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

World’s Oldest Living Person, 115-Year-Old Briton, Says 'Never Argue' Is Her Secret to Longevity

 115-year-old Ethel Caterham becomes the world’s oldest person and says her secret to long life is simple: “Never argue, and do what I like.”
7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Coasts of Chile and Argentina
News 13 hours ago

7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Coasts of Chile and Argentina

 A 7.4 magnitude quake struck off Chile and Argentina’s southern coasts, prompting evacuations in Chile. No damage or injuries reported.
Bali Blackout Forces Ngurah Rai Airport to Run on Generators, Dirupts Travels
News 13 hours ago

Bali Blackout Forces Ngurah Rai Airport to Run on Generators, Dirupts Travels

 Bali blackout hits airport and homes after Java-Bali cable fault. Flights delayed, PLN races to restore power as residents cope with heat.
Jakarta Police Arrest Two in $1.1 Million International Crypto Fraud Scheme
News 13 hours ago

Jakarta Police Arrest Two in $1.1 Million International Crypto Fraud Scheme

 Jakarta Police arrest two in cross-border crypto scam involving fake digital assets, causing losses of Rp 18.3B. Interpol joins probe.
Indonesia Earmarks $44 Billion for Education, But Some Schools Only Have One Toilet
News 14 hours ago

Indonesia Earmarks $44 Billion for Education, But Some Schools Only Have One Toilet

 “Where did all the money go?”, asks Prabowo as Indonesia celebrates the National Education Day.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
1
Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
2
Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
3
Blackout Hits Tourist Haven Bali
4
As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club
5
Bali Blackout Forces Ngurah Rai Airport to Run on Generators, Dirupts Travels
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED