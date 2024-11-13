Indonesia and Australia Conduct Joint Military Drills Following New Defense Pact

Situbondo. The Indonesian and Australian militaries launched joint combat drills off Indonesia's main island of Java on Wednesday, with approximately 2,000 troops participating in air, maritime, amphibious, and land operations.

The four-day Keris Woomera 2024 exercise, which is taking place near Banongan beach in Situbondo, East Java, features a live-fire exercise involving tanks, artillery, infantry, attack helicopters, and a joint landing operation. Additionally, the drills include a non-combat evacuation exercise to simulate disaster response.

The drills underscore the strengthening of cooperation between the two nations following the recent signing of the Australia-Indonesia Defense Cooperation Agreement.

While Indonesia is often considered one of Australia’s most strategic neighbors and allies, the relationship has faced periods of tension, including past disputes over alleged Australian wiretapping of private communications of an Indonesian president, Indonesia’s use of the death penalty on Australian drug traffickers, and issues surrounding migrant smuggling.

"This joint exercise aims to strengthen the partnership between Indonesia and Australia as we build trust and enhance our capabilities and interoperability," said Lt. Col. Empri Airudin, leader of the Indonesian delegation. "It is also a means to maintain regional security and stability."

The exercise is part of Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2024, the largest international military engagement activity in the region, which includes both Australian and Indonesian operations.

Commander of the Australian Amphibious Task Force, Captain Chris Doherty, noted that the bilateral exercise tests all aspects of the Australian Amphibious Task Force, enabling its components to operate seamlessly with Indonesian forces. "The exercise will help both nations’ troops develop the ability to deploy rapidly in response to various missions," he said.

Defense analysts view Indonesia’s defense as a key priority under President Prabowo Subianto. He has pushed for an expansion of the military, including plans to purchase submarines, frigates, and fighter jets, and aims to enhance defense cooperation with several countries.

Indonesia has also conducted recent military drills with other nations, such as a naval exercise with Russia on November 4 off East Java, amid growing concerns over China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

In a separate development, Indonesia reported that its patrol ships recently drove away a Chinese coast guard vessel that had disrupted a survey being carried out by a state-owned energy company in a disputed area of the South China Sea. The territorial dispute involves China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, with Beijing claiming nearly all of the South China Sea.

However, during his first overseas visit as president, Subianto called for collaboration over confrontation with China. After signing $10 billion in new deals during a business forum in Beijing, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold a historic meeting between their foreign and defense ministers in 2025.

