Indonesia Announces Construction of Basilica in New Capital Nusantara

Antara
December 3, 2024 | 4:36 pm
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his successor Prabowo Subianto check on the progress of the new capital project Nusantara on Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
Jakarta. The Indonesian government, through the Public Works Ministry, has announced plans to build a basilica in the capital city of Nusantara, East Kalimantan. The project is currently awaiting the announcement of the auction winner.

Deputy Minister of Public Works Diana Kusumastuti confirmed the plan in Jakarta on Tuesday. Diana said the tender process is already underway.

The basilica will be the first of its kind in Indonesia and will be named the Basilica of Nusantara Saint Francis Xavier.

This project is a collaboration between the Public Works Ministry, the Religious Affairs Ministry, the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference, and the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN). The basilica is expected to serve as a symbol of interfaith harmony in Indonesia.The selection of Saint Francis Xavier as the patron saint of the basilica carries deep significance, as Saint Francis Xavier is known as a missionary who brought Christianity to Asia, including Indonesia, and is regarded as a unifying figure.

Archbishop of Samarinda, Mgr. Yustinus Harjosusanto, said that a basilica is a special church that requires the Pope’s approval, and the location of the basilica in Nusantara holds symbolic meaning in the context of unity and diversity. The design of the basilica will reflect local culture and history, as well as distinctive Catholic architectural elements.

The construction of this basilica is not only important in a religious context but also as a cultural and historical event, expected to become a pilgrimage site for Catholics from Indonesia and around the world. The coexistence of various places of worship in Nusantara, such as mosques, churches, and temples, underscores Indonesia’s commitment to religious tolerance and harmony.

